Comedian Deeone has sparked chaos online with a recent revelation he shared on his page about Nigerian pastor and their wealth

Deeone had shared a list of the top 10 richest clergymen in Nigeria and how much they're worth according to recent numbers

The list included the names of Pastor E.A Adeboye, Chris Oyakhilome, Sam Adeyemi, Apostle Suleiman and many more

Controversial comedian Aderombi Adedayo Martins, better known as Deeone, has sparked a significant conversation online after he published a list that exposed the top 10 wealthiest clergymen in Nigeria.

Deeone exposed how wealthy some Nigerian clergymen are on the list, with a cumulative wealth of over N200 trillion.

One of the names on the list that stunned many was the founder of the Deeper Life Church of God, Pastor Williams Folorunsho Kumuyi, and Lazarus Muoka.

Deeone, in the viral clip, noted that he never knew Nigerian clergymen were so wealthy.

Bishop David Oyedepo, who is worth over $151 m, is number one on the list; second is Pastor E.A Adeboye, who has a net worth of $70m.

Below is the full list published by Deeone:

Reactions trail Deeone' list of richest pastors

See some of the conversations that trailed Deeone's list of richest pastor:

@gracypeter:

"Na why I like my Catholic Church nobody get am."

@iamkshadow:

"Ahhhh! Bible self talk am say, “na from the poor we go collect for the rich!” Read that again… Poor wey mumu go always enrich the already rich…. Shalom."

@nicholassos:

"Top richest Imams do that one too."

@mrgeraldcarter:

"They are all worth way way more than this my bro. Shalom."

@deehumorous:

"Dem go soon withdraw ya certificate."

@officialsemira:

"You mean say my pastor Odumenje no Dey part of this list? Deeone no I go protest oo."

@seyi_martins1:

"This your info must be 10years ago records ooo. No insult this men of god naaaa. Go get revised and updated version jare and come back."

@gentlepeeofficial:

"They worth more than that jare."

@mcee_royale:

"Meanwhile all members are still praying for wealth and success."

@seyi_martins1:

"Where dem Dey see this money? What are they producing? Do they pay govt tax?"

