A video of an upcoming artist who took to social media to lament about something Wizkid did to him and his management has gone viral

The young man, in the viral clip, shared how Wizkid turned down a $30k offer to feature on his song, and he shared why he doesn't want to be on the track

Another person reacted to the clip, noting the type of artist the young man should have approached with such an offer instead of Wizkid

An up-and-coming Nigerian singer in the UK, O1uwatimileyin, recently took to social media to lament what Wizkid did to him and his management, leaving them stunned.

In the viral clip, the young man shared how his management reached out to Wizkid's team and shared details of the new track.

Nigerian music superstar Wizkid trends after he was reported to have allegedly rejected $30k to feature on a song. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@o1uwatimileyin

Source: Instagram

However, hours later, his team got a reply from Wizkid's people noting that the Afrobeats superstar wasn't interested in working with the up-and-coming singer.

Why did Wizkid turn down the offer?

According to what the young singer said in the trending clip, Wizkid rejected the $30k offered for him to feature on the track.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He noted that Wizkid did not want to feature on the track because the song was terrible and unworthy of his talents.

One content creator reacted to the clip after listening to the song offered to Wizkid. He said Big Wiz was the wrong person to propose such to. He should have instead reached out to Davido.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wizkid decided to jump on Rexxie's Abracadabra.

See the exchange below and listen to the track:

Reactions trail the viral clip

Here are some of the comments that trailed the clip:

@frank.westi:

"Oga shut up say na Davido kind of song with your belle like who de swear for, The guy even sing pass your favourite."

@nonymous_ont:

"Werey kill me say na Davido kinda songs."

@biig_lite_2055:

"I wasn’t expecting this tho."

@iamstark_west:

"He say na Davido they sing this kind mumu song."

@ewa_tomi_60:

"Had it been say he collect the money now and he no release the song na like this u go still call am out oo,na why he no collect am."

@dardee_mickie_:

"Una Dey whine??.. na dremo you wan feature??"

@femaye_:

"The hate in his voice, I wish he could channel the same energy to the gym, it will be of utmost benefit to him health wise😢 so sad, I hope he sees this."

@unpleasantatheist:

"This one wey get type 2 diabetes too dey open mouth dey talk rubbish. Lol."

Wizkid describes his new kind of music

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wizkid expressed his anger about being boxed and the kind of music he makes.

During the rant, the Nigerian singer noted that he was no longer an Afrobeats singer, and revealed the type of music he was into.

Source: Legit.ng