Young Nigerian singer Yungi Duu recently stirred reactions online after a clip of him sharing his thoughts about Brainjotter's copyright issues with Mike Ejeagha went viral

In the video, the singer lauded Brainjotter for reviving Mike Ejeagha's music career through his skits and TikTok dance videos

Yungi Duu also made a special to Brainjotter, asking him to please jump on one of his songs and use them for content; he promised not to ask for royalties

Outspoken Street-pop artist Oluwabamishe Lukman Abioro, aka Yungi Duu, has joined recent conversations surrounding skit maker Brainjotter and 94-year-old Highlife performer Mike Ejeagha.

In a clip shared on his page, Yungi Duu hailed Brainjotter for reviving Mike Ejeagha's music and career.

He further slammed those asking the skit maker to pay the veteran performer N100m in royalties for using his song.

Yungi noted that the N2m Brainjotter gave Mike Ejeagha is enough as compensation while comparing the issue to his own case with Carter Efe.

He noted that he didn't even get as much as N2m despite being the one who wrote and produced the song "Oyinmo."

"Brainjotter, come and use my sound" - Yungi Duu begs

After sharing his thoughts about the issues surrounding Brainjotter and Mike Ejeagha's music, Yungi Duu sent a special message to the skit-maker.

He begged the comic to use his songs for content. Yungi Duu even noted that he was willing to give access to the songs without any copyright issues so long as he gave him N5m.

Watch Yungi Duu's video begging Brainjotter to use his songs:

Netizens react to Yungi Duu's video

See some of the comments that trailed the clip:

Carter Efe lays heavy curses on Yungi Duu

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Carter Efe went to the beach side to lay heavy curses on Yungi Duu, accusing him of defamation.

Carter accused Yungi Duu of being ungrateful and out to spoil his name despite giving the platform to become a music superstar.

