Music video director TG Omori has sent a message to prospective drivers in Lagos on what can help them on the busy roads

TG Omori urged drivers in Lagos to take up boxing lessons at the same time they are being taught to drive

The music video's advice has spurred reactions from netizens, with many recounting their experience driving in Lagos

Ace music video director ThankGod Omori Jesam, aka TG Omori, has stirred up discussion about driving in Lagos after he gave some advice to drivers.

TG Omori, who recently lashed out at podcasts for promoting women who are not intellectually sound, issued advice to prospective drivers in Lagos in a tweet that has since gone viral.

According to the director, it was best for them to learn boxing skills while being taught how to drive.

While he didn't go into details, TG Omori suggested that he had witnessed dramas on Lagos roads.

He wrote:

"If you live in Lagos, learn boxing as you Dey learn driving. Seen a lot this morning."

People react to TG Omori's tweet

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions. Read them below:

GarriAddict:

"Or make you sabi use base ball bat."

kayzywizzzy:

"Normally if you dey stay Lagos driving or not you suppose get skushi for head."

bencalius

"No normal person for Lagos again, ajeh."

COOLlNIYI:

"You drove in Lagos this morning and you no go vex throughout today ke.. honestly can’t settle down in this state."

adontaya

"Move out of Nigeria Or Stay on the island and Never visit the Mainland."

Francis71275372:

"The boxing dey come in handy."

futurewizard19:

"TG you just enter Lagos? 2021 in Lag I used to go out with a catapult and ripe stones close to my gear box. Iya-la-ya anybody."

