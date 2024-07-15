Is Sanwo-Olu Banning Danfo, Korope, in Lagos on October 1? Governor's Aide Explains
- The Lagos State Government has announced a ban on Danfo and Korope buses along the Lekki-Epe corridor, effective October 1, 2024
- Special Adviser on Transportation Sola Giwa highlighted the need to regulate disorganized bus operations and incorporate informal transport into the reform
- Giwa stated that compliant Danfo and Korope buses will be allowed to operate in designated roles
Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos State Government has clarified the planned ban on Danfo and Korope buses along the Lekki-Epe corridor, set to commence on October 1, 2024.
Sola Giwa, the Special Adviser on Transportation to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made certain clarifications via his social media X handle, @Sola_Giwa, on Friday, July 14.
He issued the clarifications after a media report, not by Legit.ng, suggested in its headline that the ban would be effective in all parts of Lagos state.
Giwa emphasized that the current bus operations on the corridor are disorganized and said these actions are part of what would be enforced in the Bus Reform Initiative (BRI).
The Punch reported that Giwa further highlighted the necessity to regulate and incorporate the informal transport sector into the State’s Bus Reform Initiative.
Ban needed to improve Lagos’ public transportation, says Giwa
The special adviser stated that this initiative is part of the state’s Bus Reform Initiative, aimed at improving public transit and better serving the residents of Lagos.
Giwa explained that the reform would introduce mass transit buses for the Lekki-Epe corridor.
He added that the issue of illegal passenger pickups and unauthorized bus stops will be effectively addressed.
Giwa: Why we may consider certain danfo, korope buses
Danfo buses that meet the Vehicle Inspection Service standards will continue to operate as mid-capacity buses.
Similarly, Korope buses that comply with the standards will be integrated into the First Mile Last Mile services, catering to the interior roads from Obalende/CMS to Ajah.
He said:
“The primary goal of the Bus Reform Initiative is to restructure commercial bus operations. We are committed to providing a comfortable and efficient public transportation system for the residents of Lagos."
He cautioned that operators violating the regulations will face fines and risk having their vehicles confiscated if they fail to pay the fines.
He said:
“Designated routes will be assigned, and compliance will be strictly monitored.
“Passenger comfort is a top priority; therefore, an e-ticketing system will be introduced.”
Flooding: Lagos govt begins demolition of illegal structures
Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Government has begun dismantling shanties and other unauthorized structures along the Gbagada-Bariga drainage channel.
The Lagos state government had initially issued a 48-hour eviction notice to property owners with illegal structures and squatters occupying the Gbagada Bariga Channel.
