Ubi Franklin has replied a troll, who shamed him by calling him a nanny and accused him of being obsessed with the Adeleke's

Franklin had told his fans to ask him a question, and the troll asked why he was obsessed with Davido's family

Franklin offered to give the person a job if he can send a direct message to him as he explained how he loves Davido's family

Artist manager and politician, Ubi Ekapong Ofem better known as Ubi Franklin, has slammed a troll after the person shamed him for his closeness to the Adeleke's family.

The politician had informed his fans to ask him any question, and a troll asked if he was not ashamed to be a nanny.

Replying the person, Franklin noted that the troll must be interested in the job and asked the person to send him a direct message so he can apply on his behalf.

Ubi Franklin slams troll over comment. Photo credit @ubifranklinofficial

Source: Instagram

Franklin speaks about the Adeleke's

When asked about his obsession with Davido's family, Ubi Franklin explained that in his town, people take care of him first before going outside.

According to him, the Adeleke's are his family, so he was only obsessed with his relations.

He warned the troll to look for the people he can also be obsessed with and leave him alone.

Recall that Ubi Franklin was spotted with Davido and his wife when they were leaving for honeymoon in a private jet.

Below is the post:

Ubi Franklin's post sparks reaction from fans

Netizens reacted to the conversation between Ubi Franklin and a troll had. Here are some of the comments below:

@rmfitnessworld:

"Hahaha he is a nanny does he also cook."

@misschidel:

"People really like taking panadol on another person’s headache."

@africanflamingo_:

"At least he’s getting paid."

@yellowgate44:

"If u see the life of most of these trolls. u sef go pity them imagine if people look at their life before trolling people.. mschew."

@nevivhair_ville:

"Ubi oo , E be like you don dey talk too much small talk you don dey look who talk FEM."

@iam_jasper_jay:

"Oh ubi ignore na crazy people full internet."

@teni_taiwoo:

"E no enter."

@official_niahs:

"Wahala."

@misschidel:

"No be all this one the do me. I dey hungry abeg."

Ubi Franklin fight baby mama

Meanwhile, Franklin's baby mama Sandra Iheuwa, accused his girlfriend, Renee 5 star, of using a fake page to curse her children online.

She also hit Franklin and claimed that he was playing the victim after she closed the line of communication with his child.

According to Sandra, Ubi took her child’s name to blogs and got jealous over her new man.

Source: Legit.ng