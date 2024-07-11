Nigerian singer and dancer Poco Lee recently trended on social media after a clip of him and his friend Isreal DMW hanging out together went viral

In the trending clip, Poco Lee was spotted having a eat out with Isreal DMW while they shared a conversation

Something Poco Lee said during the conversation stirred the emotions of netizens as he was heard empathising with Isreal DMW

A video of Nigerian dancer-turned-singer Pascal Odinaka, aka Poco Lee, and Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, has sparked emotions online.

Legit.ng recalls reporting extensively Isreal DMW's marital issues and how his wife left him after just a year of their marriage.

Video of Isreal DMW hanging out with his bestfriend, Poco Lee trends. Photo credit: @poco_lee

Source: Instagram

Isreal's marriage crash was played out publicly as he and his ex-wife fought dirty on social media, airing their me linens online.

Poco Lee was one of Isreal DMW's groomsmen, and a recent clip of him and his friend eating out has people talking.

"U suffer no be small" - Poco Lee laments

The viral video showed Poco Lee hailing his friend after taking him on a date. However, it was his comments to Isreal DMW in the clip that stirred the emotions of netizens.

Poco Lee empathised with his friend, noting that he understands his pain and how much he has suffered.

Watch the trending clip below:

Reactions trail Poco Lee and Isreal's video

See some of the comments that trailed Poco Lee and Isreal's video:

@g___burger892:

"The way poco take speak that benin for the starting make me laugh."

@joebanks_01:

"His best friend how."

@wowtvafrika_ent:

"U suffer juju."

@dannyscot556:

"Pia u go do man sub d m if u nii d."

@saint_weal:

"Stay with people that really like you. Not for the fame or media."

@rajoo_lamba:

"My question is how old is Isreal?"

@hardeymorlar_123:

"A Woman Can Develop Feelings For A Man That Fixed Her Car On the Road And Forget the Man Who Bought the Car for her!"

@loadedgists_tv:

"Poco too worry this guy."

@baby.cutiest:

"Dis guy is still hurting. Shelia shattered his heart."

@yhngmb:

"lol we sev go chop life tire when we blow we suffer nobi small."

@rossyroyal__1:

"Juju go soon apologize for doing nothing."

@_.blessingr:

"Juju come marry me, I sabi do."

Isreal rocks Davido’s N150m diamond chain

Legit.ng recalls reporting some viral photos of Isreal DMW rocking his boss' multimillion naira diamond chain.

The viral photos stirred reactions online, and many noted that the unique friendship bond between Isreal and his boss, OBO, was what Sheila, Isreal's estranged wife, wanted to destroy.

Source: Legit.ng