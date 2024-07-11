Nigerians had an argument over media girl Toke Makinwa's age after she stepped out looking amazing

The media personality is notable for her good looks and an even greater sense of fashion, which keeps fans talking about her

Her recent post ignited the attention of netizens, which caused them to go back and forth about the show host's real age

Toke Makinwa's latest social media post made her the headlines of blogs on Thursday, July 11.

The media goddess, who also seems to clash with trolls on the gram, shared a beautiful photo of herself in a black dress that accentuated her curves perfectly.

Toke Makinwa tells fans she is not 40 yet. Credit: @tokemakinwa

Her fans could not get enough of her beauty and began to wonder about her real age. One fan, identified as @seancryptiq, said that Makinwa was already 40 but looking really hot.

In his words:

"This aunty na 40+ looking this hot...okay."

Toke replied to her fans, affirming that she was not 40 yet and that she plans to step into 40 looking even more amazing.

See the post and replies below:

Peeps react to Toke's outfit

Read some of their thoughts below:

@chopewsy_offical:

"Auntie nor be today you start oh so you can’t be entering 40 Tiwa Savage is not older than you. You gotta be 40+ mama the age dey show for body."

@the__influentialcaris:

"Nigerian best in keeping records of another person’s life."

@bling2blingjewels:

"But she will be 40 this year now, so what is wrong with being 40 plus?"

@glitzlingerie:

"Is she scared of being 40? Toke has been 30 something all my lyf."

@accessories_bypetite:

"Please y’all should leave aunty toke."

@unola.ng:

"She looks good tho."

@girllikezara:

"To be honest, Tok shld be in her 40s, don’t be dragging 30s with us common now."

