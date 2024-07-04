Nigerian musician Davido Adeleke's recent meeting with Fuji superstar K1 De Ultimate made headlines again

Legit.ng previously reported that the Afrobeats star and his wife linked up with the KWAM 1 in Atlanta

A lengthy video from the cherished hangout saw when Davido ignored the veteran's aide's greeting, spurring reactions online

A video capturing the moment Nigerian musician David Adeleke, aka Davido, and Fuji maestro K1 De Ultimate met in Atlanta, USA, has sparked mixed opinions.

While many praised Davido and Chioma for their regard towards K1 De Ultimate, another video shows Davido seemingly ignoring one of K1 De Ultimate's aides.

Mixed reactions trailed Davido and KWAM1's linkup. Credit: @davido, @k1deultimatedigitalmedia

Source: Instagram

In the heartwarming moment, Davido prostrated to greet K1 De Ultimate, referring to him as "Daddy." He then presented Chioma to the Fuji maestro at his request.

In the video, Chioma also showed respect to the Fuji veteran by getting down on her knees to greet him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Shortly after, Davido exchanged pleasantries with K1 De Ultimate. However, when one of K1's young aides extended his hand for a handshake, Davido, seemingly moved on to other distractions within the premises, leaving the extended hand hanging in the air.

Watch the video below:

Davido and K1's aide spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dayday.101:

"that hand hang ni omoh."

alexjosephine702:

"Nigerians sha...una go see something wrong with everything...d guy was trying to get the attention of the wife cuz K1 stood up to welcome her."

emma_dc6:

"Omo obo leave person hand o."

sbee.onlyme:

"One person hand waste there."

swimbridgeworld:

"Deep down you like wahala."

hrmkingemperor:

"This one way my man jus dey kiss everybody this day."

kelvins_interior:

"Sorry nor vex,e don already turn before you raise hand."

thenry_010:

"Who get that hand."

dan_dan_lowo_4thisworrld:

"Obo don suspend person hand for the corner>"

KWAM1 pulls Davido’s beards

Meanwhile, musicians KWAM1 and Davido were among the top superstars who showed up for Eniola Badmus's #20YearsOnStage party.

After arriving at the event venue, the hip-hop star made sure to pay his respects to KWAM1.

However, social media users are not entirely pleased with the fuji maestro for pulling Davido’s beard while exchanging pleasantries with him.

Source: Legit.ng