Afrobeats singer, Burna Boy, marked his 33rd birthday today, July 2, and had several of his fans celebrating him online

The Last Last crooner, who recently held different concerts, was seen resting on his seat on a plane and fell asleep

His picture was taken and posted online and some of his fans were asked to give him a caption and they created some interesting ones

Afrobeats singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, had netizens sharing some captions to his photo as he slept on a plane.

The award-winning artiste, whose birthday is today, July 2, had his fans celebrate him as they posted his pictures on social media.

In one of the photos, the singer was caught sleeping on a plane in a relaxed position. He rocked blue designer jeans and a grey jacket that looked lovely on him.

While trying to give him different captions, some people described him as a sleeping giant while others made interesting comments about his posture.

Recall that the singer held a concert at Morocco, London Stadium, and Glastonbury Festival, recently which attracted a mammoth crowd.

See his photo below:

Reactions to Burna Boy's picture

Several fans of the singer have shared captions to his photo. See some of them below:

@sikaboy_:

"Sleeping on top of the world."

@johnson_nsumoh1:

"Body no be firewood."

@kingsley.king7:

"If rich man sleep, na rest. If poor man sleep, na laziness."

@idealfrosh:

"Even the giant needs rest but not sleeping, he probably might be performing while sleeping."

@west_mily_ogiefo:

"He need a proper rest. He done tired."

@riq__harry:

"Steeze even when I sleep"

@bebelacruz_:

"Body don dey tire me."

@jnr__a1_:

"Make I rest small."

@samnoblehouse:

"So Odogwu dey sleep?"

@panamasamson82024:

"Make odogwu sleep e don try."

@ire_tomeewah:

"Giant dey sleep?"

