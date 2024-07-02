Davido has gifted a furniture-making firm the whopping sum of five million naira over their display to congratulate him on his traditional wedding

The furniture makers based in Imo state had shared two chairs they made in honour of the music star and his wife, Chioma

A video of the furniture makers unveiling the chairs caught Davido's attention and his response has seen netizens hailing him

Music star David Adeleke Davido has been applauded over his generous gesture to a furniture-making firm after they honoured him and his wife Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi, with chairs to celebrate their traditional wedding.

The furniture makers based in Imo, Chioma's home state, trended after sharing an adorable video of them unveiling the beautifully decorated chairs while praying for the singer and his wife in the Igbo language.

Davido sends N5 million to furniture makers as a gift. Credit: @davido

Shortly after the video emerged online, it caught Davido's attention, who reposted it on his Instastory and gifted them N5 million.

Furniture makers appreciate Davido

A clip showed the furniture makers appreciating Davido for supporting them as they sweetly referred to him as their in-law.

The excited CEO promised to distribute the money among his workers while adding that Davido has created more job opportunities by reposting their video.

Netizens hail Davido

Read some of the comments below:

preshlee_52:

"Davido is a giver... He's so generous 001 for a big reason."

mommy_chizzy:

"Chaii what a good in-law o. God bless David & his wife chioma o. We ndi ogo gi we appreciate soo much."

drhills:

"Thank you Kingmaker."

silver_g310:

"@davido gave the order, now even if I get rich after 5years imma patronize them fr I love davido I love his personality."

iam_gracekid:

"Man of the year should go to Davido. PERIOD."

