A photo of Uprising Nigerian music star, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, professionally known as Spyro has emerged online

This comes weeks after the singer served his shots at BBNaija's Nengi with several cheesy attempts

The image has confused his fans, and many are certain that the lady in the photo is not reality star Nengi

Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, an Afrobeat singer also known as Spyro, is in the news after images of him locking hands with an unknown woman surfaced on cyberspace.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Spyro showed interest in Big Brother Naija alumni Nengi Hampson. The singer shared several posts on social media, alerting his fans of his likeness to her.

Spyro locks hands with an unknown lady. Credit: @nengiofficial, @spyro_offoicial

Source: Instagram

He even asked her out and offered an all-expenses-paid trip to Canada. He noted that he had studied her from afar and saw his kind of woman in her.

Spyro also publicly admitted to Nengi being the only lady who could cause him to sin against God.

Spyro locks fingers with unknown lady

However, things turned slightly different when the Fine Girl crooner threw his audience a curveball. He shared a clip of him walking on the streets with an unknown lady in Canada.

Their fingers were intertwined, which suggested some level of closeness between them. Some eagle-eyed spectators have pointed out that the lady is not Nnegi.

They noted that Nengi does not wear wristwatches and has never undone her fingernails. It is not clear what Spyro is playing, but his fans seek clarity.

In his caption, he shared his excitement and asked fans to guess who was there with him.

See post of Spyro and Lady below:

Nigerians react to Spyro's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@iammelodygabriel:

"We don’t know but we know it’s not Nengi."

@deyemitheactor:

"AAAAAaaaaaaahhhhhhHHHH!!! Nengi don carry awa Afrobeat Pastor go where we no know o."

@adeifemi02:

"It’s not Nengi, that I can tell you for free. This person’s nail is not done, Nengi has hers done, and also, Nengi wears her accessories on her left hand."

@real_starr_kha:

"Another form of madness is hiding the face of your partner that we didn't ask you to post."

@amkellyvee:

"Jesus boi sef dey post hand?"

@mr.commonsense_:

"If Jesus boy don Dey hide update, trust no man!"

Spyro cries out after severe heartbreak

Nigerian fast-rising singer Spyro opened up about his recent heartbreak that made him postpone his forthcoming Canadian music tour.

The "Who's Your Guy" made a lengthy post to share details of his breakup with a woman he fell in love with in Canada.

He further explained what led to their split and spoke about hunting for a new love at his upcoming show.

Source: Legit.ng