Young Nigerian songstress Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, better known as Ayra Starr, has sparked massive reactions on social media with her recent comments about Afrobeats.

Ayra Starr recently shared a statement about her influence as an Afrobeats artist beyond the shores of Nigeria.

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr brags about being the biggest Afrobeats artist in 2024.

She bragged on her social media handle that she has been the biggest Afrobeats artist since the turn of the year.

Ayra's comment came days after Odumodu Blvck hailed her and said her achievements as a singer are bigger than anything Wizkid, Burna Boy, or Fela were able to achieve.

Ayra Starr laments about back pain

In her tweet, Ayra Starr also lamented about having back pains from being the only artist carrying Afrobeats after the failures of her senior colleagues.

Amid Ayra Starr's recent global fame, Wizkid has been one of her biggest supporters. When Ayra's album dropped, Big Wiz reposted it on his page.

Weeks later, during an engagement with his fans, Wizkid hailed Ayra Starr and Tems as amazing artists who deserve all the recognition that their work is currently getting.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the Mavins record label signee made history as a young female Nigerian singer nominated for a Grammy Award.

See Ayra Starr's tweet:

Netizens slam Ayra over her Afrobeat comment

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Ayra Starr's post:

@UTDTrey:

"Let her cook."

@idolnfusion:

"Exactly and thats why u ATEEE on “my love” with leigh-Anne."

@OloriOfOloris:

"Valid. No wonder Wizkid dey stand like Ruler."

@Joshua_Ubeku:

"Growing wings eh?"

@HHolarpizz2024:

"While Santa back won break from carring your album you and mavin record."

@emekanu:

"Keep standing in italics... We love you like that."

@Omolomo_o:

"Sisi pelebe mii cook on. I love the way you tweeted it the exact way I sent it to you."

@akinz_babe:

"Ayra decided to enter the kitchen today."

@R0VIEL:

"She’s not lying."

@UTDKara:

"What are you cooking."

@AbeikuSZN:

"Werey thinks she’s the Rihanna of Afrobeats. Calm down."

@ukange_davidx:

"Where you carry am reach WEY your back don Dey pain you? You just start SABI girl

Rick Ross talks about working with Ayra Starr

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Rick Ross gushing over Nigerian songstress Ayra Starr and how much he wishes to work with her.

In the viral clip, the American rapper gave Ayra a special shoutout, noting that he looks forward to meeting her the next time he is in Nigeria.

This confession about his love for Ayra Starr's work came months after she had dropped a remix of her song Bloody Samaritan featuring veteran pop singer Brandy.

