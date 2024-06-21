Former Big Brother Naija contestant Daniella Peters has just revealed a horrible experience she suffered at the hands of an Abuja cab driver

She shared information about the incident in a fresh post via her official Instagram page, as well as a picture of the drive

She pleaded with her followers to help her repost until she got justice for how she was treated by the man

One of Biggie's children, Daniella Peters, has gone on Instagram to reveal how she was almost kidnapped by an Abuja cab driver.

Peters, who appeared on the reality TV show in 2022, posted an image of the driver she had ordered from a ride-hailing app called inDrive. According to her, she felt extremely uncomfortable when she asked him to stop, but he sped off instead.

BBN Daniella Peters calls for justice after an Abuja driver almost kidnapped her. Credit: @daniellapeters_official

Source: Instagram

"He locked doors and started speeding" - Daniella

Daniella Peters revealed that she had to jump out of the speeding vehicle to save her life. She explained that the driver had automatically locked the door to restrain and prevent her from escaping.

Daniella wrote:

"I booked an inDrive @indrive.ng ride in Abuja this morning literally like an 1 hour ago.And I honestly was almost kidnapped. I had to jump out of the car I asked the driver to stop and drop me almost immediately the ride started because of his state it seemed extremely suspicious and made me very uncomfortable."

"He then locked the doors and started speeding, I opened the car manually and left the door wide open until I could jump out. I jumped out and he continued driving off. Please help me repost until I get justice !!! I am not okay"

See Daniella's post here:

Reactions to Daniella's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@daniellapeters_official:

"I took a video as he was zooming off."

@smoothallysyn:

"So sorry this happened to you."

@stevechuks_:

"What? I’m so sorry."

@generaltwist:

"Thats how one driver came thank God I checked the plate number it’s was different but same car and color."

@ade.suwa_:

"It’s always Abuja drivers……Thank God you’re safe."

@njidekaoooo:

"Ure lucky he didn’t put the child lock on. All Glory to God. Thank God ure safe."

@laurapepple:

"Omg! So sorry. This is horrid. Thank God you’re safe."

Daniella’s albino twin celebrate birthday

BBNaija’s Level Up housemate Daniella recently turned a new age, and fans and some family members lovingly celebrated with her.

Daniella’s twin brother released an adorable video as he wished the both of them a happy birthday celebration.

The Level Up finalist’s elder brother equally released a video celebrating her while urging fans of the show to keep voting.

Source: Legit.ng