Nollywood actress Stella Ikwuegbu has died after battling an ailment for a while that eventually saw her end in the land of the mortals

She passed away on Sunday, June 16, with family and associates visiting her residence and mourning her passing

It was a sad day for Nollywood and some fans of the movie star sent their condolences on social media

Nollywood actress Stella Ikwuegbu passed away on Father's Day, June 16, and threw her colleagues, fans, and family into mourning.

Nigerians mourn the passing of veteran actress Stella Ikwuegbu. Image credit: @stanley_ontop

Source: Instagram

Nollywood filmmaker Stanley Nwoko, popularly known as Stanley Ontop, shared the sad news on his Instagram page.

According to him, Stella died of leg cancer and he left a heartbroken emoji that got many emotional.

Who is Stella Ikwuegbu?

The deceased actress is from Enugu state. She graduated from the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) in Enugu.

She joined the industry in 1990 and featured in several movies including Ukwa, Spoiler, Madam Koikoi, Sound of Love, Holy Man, and Two Hearts.

Aside from being an actress, she also owned a restaurant named The Film Bar.

See Stanley's post below:

Nigerians mourn the late Stella

Some fans of the Nollywood actress have reacted to her death. See some of the reactions below:

@lydiausang_:

"God we ask for divine health."

@thaworldbanana:

"Ohhh this woman I love. Loved her voice…may she rest in peace."

@tcokafor:

"Death is the greatest enemy."

@realcharityasuquo's profile picture

"I just asked nche about her last week. May her soul rest in peace. Oh Lord, I’m shattered."

@default.culture:

"It just seems like all our veterans are dying of one ailment or the other."

@iam_stan001:

"Nollywood legends are dying."

@amizzy_official:

"This world is not our own."

Actor Junior Pope is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that it was a sad day in Nollywood as a popular actor Pope Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope, died on his way to a movie location.

The news was shared by filmmaker Sam Olatunji, who revealed the cause of the actor's death, and three others.

Some of his fans have been left in shock as they expressed sadness over the passing of the talented role interpreter.

Source: Legit.ng