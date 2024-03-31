A voice note of Wizkid's son Zion telling DJ Skyla Tylaa to stop calling him has gone viral on social media

The young boy in the voice note told Skyla Tylaa, who is his aunty he was busy watching a video

Wizkid's son's response to his aunty has left people talking as some Nigerian netizens suggested he shouldn't have called her by name

Nigerian music star Ayo Balogun Wizkid's son, Zion is trending on social media over a voice note he sent to British disc jockey Skye Pollock better known as DJ Skyla Tylaa.

In the viral voice note, the young boy, who was not ready to talk to Skyla, told her to stop calling him as he was busy watching a video.

"Skyla stop calling me now, I am watching a video in peace please and really let peace just please stop calling me," Zion said in the viral voice note.

Skyla is a sister to Wizkid's baby mama and manager Jada Pollock aka Jada P, who is Zion's mother.

Netizens react to Zion's voice note to Skyla

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some Nigerian netizens found it funny, while others said Zion ought to call Skyla, Aunty. Read the comments below:

kng_believee:

"This one nova grow him don carry him papa character."

__godsplan__0:

"Dam such a awesome kid you are absolutely blessed."

badboiskid______18:

"Lil kid got me laughing so hard lol."

bigwizlovaboy:

"Big Zee @zionayo aunty skyla stop disturbing our boy."

wekzymuler:

"Zion no sabi put aunty for skyla name."

promise_blink00.00:

"Nothing concern this one with economy."

rii_la_ot_:

"He no fit say aunty... D kyn knock wey go touch him head..."

wiz_targramm:

"Get money make una pikin English fluent."

Wizkid's Zion cries over Super Eagles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Zion was heartbroken after Nigeria lost to Ivory Coast during the AFCON 2023 final match in Cote d'Ivoire.

Reacting to the loss, Zion burst into hot tears after the match ended. He was seen crying bitterly while touching his eyes.

An adult who was with him was trying to console him, but he threw the hands of the person away and continued wailing.

