Nigerian singer Wizkid headlined Middle East's Biggest Festival in Saudi Arabia, rocking a simple outfit

Popular blogger Tundeednut has, however, done a cost breakdown of the singer's outfit, and netizens are shocked

According to the blogger, Wizkid's Bottega Veneta shirt cost and his Ferragamo pants both cost N9 million each

Nigerian singer Wizkid is one of the few stars who do not flaunt their expensive and lavish lifestyle on social media a lot.

The singer, who was in Nigeria for his mum's burial, performed at a festival in Saudi Arabia, wearing a simple designer outfit one would have thought cheap.

Popular blogger Tundeednut broke down how much Wizkid wore on his body for the show, and netizens are in awe.

According to him, the singer's Bottega Veneta The New Leather Bicolor Intrecciato Shirt cost him $9,100 (over N9 million) and his red Ferragamo Crystal Embellished Denim Pants cost $9,000 (N9 million).

Without Wizkid's watch and other accessories, his outfit alone cost about N18 million.

Netizens hail Wizkid

The breakdown of the singer's outfit got fans praising him. Read some of the comments gathered below:

wahabmedia:

"Billionaire in dollars, using some A list artist net worth to buy wears, Idan gagan If gbamido try am, him papa go warn am say my money dey waste."

solex_dmw:

"Machala money choke biggest bird 002."

wizkidayoreigns:

"Secret Trillionaire if you no believe go argue with ur ancestorsssss."

bolbelle:

"It’s giving Harry Styles. Wizkid could wear a potato sack and still look handsome asf."

obe_olayinka:

"Nah money for clothes be that 20m wizkid dash that niggaa."

olamide_kaka:

"Na Saudi dem dey dance like this. Northern Nigeria in the mud."

amara_shuga:

"The kin money Wizkid come get eeeeh, nawa oh."

