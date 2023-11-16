Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has now sparked a discussion about death on social media

Just recently, the movie star took to her X page to reveal that she would be doing surgery to remove her womb

Etinosa revealed the reason for her choice stating that she wants to put an end to death, Nigerians reacted to it

Popular Nigerian actress, Etinosa Idemudia, is now in the news over her take on death and how to stop it.

It is no news that every soul will taste death and the movie star seems to have found a solution to stop her from losing her children.

Nigerians react as actress Etinosa gets set to remove her womb. Photos: @etinosaofficial

Source: Instagram

Shortly after the death of 28-year-old Nigerian rapper, Oladips, Etinosa took to social media to speak on losing one’s life.

According to the actress, the main cause of death is life in the first place and what was never alive cannot die. Speaking further, Etinosa noted that for a person to put an end to death, they have to stop life.

She wrote:

“The primary cause of Death is life itself. So to stop Death one must put an end to reproduction. What is never born will never die. Even I myself am not ready for this deep conversation. It's deeper than I can comprehend.”

See her tweet below:

I am taking out my womb - Actress Etinosa reveals

Still on the discussion of putting an end to death, Etinosa announced on social media that she would be removing her womb.

The mother-of-one noted that no child of hers is going to come to the world to wait for death.

In her words:

“God bless you. Reason I'm doing a surgery soon to take off my womb. No child of mine is coming to this world to wait for death.”

See the post below:

Reactions as Etinosa reveals she’s removing her womb

As expected, the Nollywood actress’ announcement drew the attention of many netizens and they reacted online. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Daniel said it’s the responsibility of people to make the world better:

Damilola Salami pleaded with the actress not to remove her womb:

Nzekwe questioned Etinosa’s reasoning:

Remmy Lez described Etinosa as being selfish:

Odagi accused the actress of trying to brainwash people:

This tweep said everybody has deep questions about life:

Nigerian celebs react to Oladips' death at 28

The death of Nigerian rapper Oladipupo Oladimeji, aka Oladips, caused a huge stir on social media.

The 28-year-old musician died under unclear circumstances in the late hours of November 14, 2023, and the sad news soon took over the Nigerian online space.

Oladips' demise no doubt greatly affected his colleagues in the entertainment industry, and many of them dropped comments on social media. A number of the stars who bared their mind spoke on depression and how people did not care until it was too late.

Source: Legit.ng