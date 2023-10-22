Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala has got people talking after her recent performance for Spanish football giants Barcelona

The Nigerian striker banged a brace over the weekend for Barcelona Femeni and dedicated both goals to singer Mohbad

Asisat, after scoring in Barcelona's game against Granada, pulled her shirt over her head to flaunt the photos of Mohbad on her underdress

Nigeria's female football superstar, Asisat Oshoala, stirs emotions online with an act of love shown to the late singer Mohbad.

Asisat Oshoala, during a recent Liga F match between Barcelona and Granada, dedicated her goals to Mohbad.

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala stirs emotions online after she dedicated her goals against Granada to Mohabd. Photo credit: @asisat_oshoala

Source: Instagram

The Super Falcon star was responsible for two of the six goals Barcelona Femeni put past Granada.

Double for Imole

Asisat has been in imperious form lately as she found the back of the net twice on Saturday, scoring her first goal in the 80th minute.

Two minutes later, the Nigerian striker banged another goal with a close-range finish from a sumptuous cross by Mariona Caldentey.

Super Falcons star's gesture celebrating Mohbad stirred reactions online as netizens hailed the striker for her show of love to the late singer.

See Asisat Oshoala's post:

Reactions trail Asisat Oshoala's gesture dedicating her goal to Mohbad

See how netizens reacted to the Asisat Oshoala's gesture:

@iloritolulope:

"A double for Imole .... Imolenization fun wan ni Pressure.. Keep resting Young Legend."

@link_star02:

"I respect you more for this."

@fadapetercomedy:

"Tnx mami u said it n u did it Imole lives."

@samzybullion:

"Thanks for showing love."

@daddygee12:

"Iya oja mi."

@bigil_16:

"@asisat_oshoala really special ikorodu connect we never forget family."

@laycon_oladimeji:

"Light dey every location."

@theladytoyah:

"Loju won Imole di Legend ️️️️ forever in our hearts. Thank you Asisat for showing love to everyone."

@sharmhefitz:

"❤️ proudly Nigerian."

@yahootailor18:

"Do your best and leave the rest my sister. God bless you for doing this one to pay him last respect."

Asisat Oshoala whines waist to Igbo music

Legit.ng recalls reporting a clip of with lovely dance steps as she vibes to Igbo music.

The sportswoman was seen in a viral TikTok video dancing happily while trying to balance a plastic bottle placed on her head.

Oshoala whined her waist as she tried to keep up with the beat of the native song.

Source: Legit.ng