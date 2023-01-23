The scandal between Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar and clergyman Apostle Suleman has caused a serious strain on the relationship between Iyabo Ojo and Princess

Iyabo Ojo has allegedly accused her comedienne friend Princess of betraying her by telling the famous controversial blogger Gistlover that they were on a call in a leaked chat

In reaction to the leaked receipt, Iyabo Ojo has unfollowed Princess on Instagram as she expressed her displeasure at her friend's disloyalty

A chat receipt between ace comedienne Princess and her close friend, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has leaked online, and it has caused a rift between the two celebrities.

The issue started when Princess was live on IG holding a session with Halima Abubakar, who had called out controversial clergyman Apostle Suleman.

There seems to be a strain on the relationship between comedian Princess and Iyabo Ojo, as the latter unfollows her friend on IG after a chat leaked online. Credit: @prinesscomedian/@iyaboojofespris

Inferring from the leaked chat, it seems during the session Iyabo Ojo had called Princess, and the call disrupted the live session.

Further, inferring from the leaked chats, it seems the Gistlover reached out to Princess, and she told the controversial blogger that she was on a call with Iyabo Ojo.

In reaction to this, Iyabo felt betrayed and unfollowed Princess on Instagram.

See the leaked chat receipts between Princess and Gistlover that made Iyabo Ojo unfollow her friend:

See how Nigerians reacted to the viral chat between Princess and Gistlover that leaked online

@crystalcrown_:

"Princess meant no harm, she respected her friendship with Iyabo, iyabo has d right to feel betrayed too, but then they should both settle it amicably because a lot of people are actually waiting for them to fall out."

@princess_oluwakemio:

"Sense is far to some people sha ,why will princess tell gistlover it was iyabo that called her? Does that necessary ode."

@luxuryloversla:

"Abeg make una allow us focus on Election Matter, this is a serious distraction to Nigerians."

@jojofinely:

"Shebi this Iyabo has been denying this since when Halima first came out to talk to gistlover breeze don blow fowl Yash don open."

@missnadiagh:

"Iyabo is just been petty."

@2realndeep:

"Una go scatter before na nii Iyabo and princess are two depressed women who are always willing to destroy any man’s life always looking for a man to make their victims so them must scatter na nii."

@queenayinkeh_0502:

"Iyabo is too full herself haba you be god."

@stazbarbers:

"All this ashawo no go let person hear word."

@fele_of_lagos:

"Na baba ijesha head dey do them."

