The list of Nigeria's most valuable footballers currently still plying their trade has been revealed

The list which is dominated by mostly Nigerian footballers in some of the European top clubs is led by Victor Osimhen

Other notable Nigerian footballers, such as Wilfred Ndidi, Taiwo Awoniyi, Samuel Chukwueze, and Terem Moffi also made the list

Nigeria is a strong football nation and boasts a rich history of producing talented players that have gone on to become global stars.

Data obtained from Transfermarket, a data-driven football information website shows 2023 is once again is no different.

Nigerian footballers are some of the most sought after in the world. Photo credit: NFF

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarket, Victor Osimhen, who currently plays for SSC Napoli in Italy is at the top of the list.

He is said to be currently worth over €120.00 million(about N103.66 billion) and he is attracting a lot of attention from top football clubs.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

List of Nigeria's top footballers

Ademola Lookman is the second most valuable Nigerian player with a market value of €30.00 million.

He currently plays for Atlanta a football club in Italy as a winger.

In third place is Alex Iwobi, who plays for Everton with a market value of €28.00 million.

Wilfred Ndidi who plays for Leicester City is the 4th most valuable footballer with a market value of €25.00 million.

Ndidi has the same value as Taiwo Awoniyi, Samuel Chukwueze, and Terem Moffi, each boasting a market value of €25.00 million.

Awoniy plays for Nottingham Forest while Chukwueze is on the brink of joining AC Milan.

More Nigerian valuable players

Terem Moffi, who plays for OGC Nice according to Transfermarkt, is valued at €20 million and is the 7th most valuable Nigerian player.

Gift Orban of Gent and Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City have market values of €20.00 million and €18.00 million, respectively.

Completing the list of Nigeria's most valuable footballers in 2023 is Umar Sadiq, the 26-year-old Centre-Forward playing for Real Sociedad, also valued at €18.00 million.

Sadiq Umar shows off expensive SUV

In another report, Legit.ng revealed that Super Eagles star Sadiq Umar showed off his highly expensive SUV Mercedes-Benz GL-Class which runs into millions of Naira on his Instagram handle.

Nigerian footballers are famous for splashing the cash on exotic rides and of Sadiq Umar who plays for the Spanish side Almeria is not an exception.

He was a member of the Nigeria U23 team in 2016 when he scored four goals in his six appearances for the Dream Team.

Source: Legit.ng