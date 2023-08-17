Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Ceec took many by surprise when she disclosed the origin of her mother

The creative lawyer revealed to other male housemates Neo and Kiddwaya that her mum is, which they were elated about

A trending video that captured the beautiful moment CeeC disclosed her maternal ancestry left netizens pointing out her features as a South African woman

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Big Brother Naija All Stars CeeC has made a shocking revelation lately about her maternal ancestry.

The reality TV star disclosed in conversation with Neo and Kiddwaya that her mum is from South Africa.

BBNaija All Stars CeeC discloses her mother's origin Credit: @ceec_official

Source: Instagram

In the viral video that caught the attention of many, Neo and Kidd were seen to have reacted excitedly to the lawyer’s confession.

They both confirmed it and attributed her striking physique to that of South Africans.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the video below

BBNaija CeeC’s disclosure sparks reactions

Surprisingly, many South Africans were seen in the comment section as they employed one another to vote for their beloved sister. While others pointed out to her physical endowment.

See their comments below:

@br1nak:

"No wonder majority of Ceec’s facebook stans are South Africans. Now it makes sense somethings are just meant to be."

@speakingthruths:

" South Africa, Now that you know CeeC is part of you are you standing up for your girl!!"

@thujahWenu:

"She's lying. I remember in her session saying being SAn is a shame or (something like that) I love her though but she's lying."

@Emmalex__:

"South Africans @Official_CeeC is ur own u guys should make her proud pump in the votes."

@Dima_Nkese:

"I'm not surprised the way I love CeeC I knew somehow we are connected. I love you so much."

@Zandie18343757:

"No wonder why I love you,you need a South African name, fellow South Africa pls help me with nice South African name for our."

@kaaego:

"no wonder that bunda is thick asf."

@harissjames:

"Neo on CeeC's bed?? Make tbaj no catch them oo."

Are BBNaija female housemates into girls?

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Ceec has made a surprising disclosure concerning some of the show's female housemates.

A viral video captured CeeC, Doyin, and Kiddwaya discussing how certain housemates were possessive.

CeeC went on to indicate that some female housemates were interested in other women rather than men.

Source: Legit.ng