Deborah Enenche, one of the daughters of Pastor Paul Enenche, recently shared a video of her dancing to her new song 'Oya Oh' featuring her sister Danielle

The cleric's daughter, who showed off different dance moves, was seen rocking a long-sleeved shirt matched with a fitting jean trousers and skirt

As expected, Deborah's outfit has stirred reactions from many of her fans and followers, with some describing it as scary

Pastor Paul Enenche's daughter Deborah Paul Enenche has caused a stir with a recent video and picture she shared on her social media timeline.

Deborah, who shared a video of her dancing to a new song Oya Oh featuring her sister Danielle, was seen rocking a long-sleeved shirt on a fitting jean trouser outfit, which was also in the form of a skirt.

This is not the first time Deborah, who is popular for rocking big boots, would be making headlines over her fashion style.

Watch the video she shared below:

See the pictures Deborah Eneche shared below:

Fans react to Deborah Eneche's outfit in dance video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

princessekwuribe:

"As your dressing Dey confuse me na so God go confuse my enemies ."

faith4reel200:

"The fact that you don't allow all the negative comments affect how you dress and act is really amazing. Weldone sis, God bless you."

ifbnw

"Loveeeeee your style! You’re so so so cool. ❤️"

ammahann:

"Ur dressing code is scary."

billiondollaradex:

"Your dressing dey always confuse me ."

mrmekoyo:

"On my way to the market to buy my dancing shoe."

okpas.ng:

"So why is there a skirt on the trouser now. Look ehn ayam tayad!."

jeanmoboshine:

"This dress no work oo."

socialmediaheroine:

"This is outfit is cool not anyone can pull it off and I love the song."

Deborah Enenche flaunts crown-inspired wedding band

The young lady, known not to conform to regular or basic fashion trends, stood out in her own way.

Deborah wore an engagement ring with a huge stone and a crown-inspired wedding band. Both of the big rings were balanced on top of each other on one finger.

Shortly after the pastor’s daughter posted photos of her outfit and ring online, it made the rounds and got some netizens talking.

