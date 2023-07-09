Foreign Investment Network, a Forbes affiliate in Africa and emerging markets has honoured a former Nigerian Minister

FIN will present Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu with FIN Outstanding Woman of the Year Award in London

The award is given to the erstwhile minister state for her commitment to Nigerians’ well-being

Foreign Investment Network (FIN), the African knowledge partner of the Forbes Best of Africa Award for Emerging Markets, has honoured Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, FIN Outstanding Woman Of The Year Award 2023.

The award will be presented to her in London, United Kingdom on July 18, 2023, by Mark Furlong, President, Forbes Customs during the FIN/ Forbes Best of Africa Award Reception, London, United Kingdom.

Former Minister, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu

Source: Facebook

FIN/Forbes restates commitment to rewarding philanthropy

The former Minister of State, an accomplished and exceptional political leader, administrator and humanitarian, has over the years dedicated her time, resources and energy to bridging the gap between the rich and the poor with her philanthropy.

A letter co-signed by the President of FIN Group, Alex Itkin and the Chairman of FIN Group, H. E Olayinka Fayomi said the erstwhile minister’s commitment to public welfare, education and social well-being of Nigerians necessitated the conferment of the award.

The letter reads:

"Your nomination is in recognition of your unparalleled character, thorough leadership, uncommon courage, resilience, commitment to welfare and philanthropy

"Your notable achievements alongside many philanthropic and humanitarian works centred around social mobility, healthcare and shelter are beyond impressive. We also commend your active support to those with poor backgrounds, providing free education, funding, elderly care and entrepreneurial development.

"You will be receiving the award alongside Lord John Bird OBE (Member of House of Lords, UK), Dr Wafik Mustafa (Chairman, British Arab Network), Duchess Niveen Garmal (UN peace Ambassador), Rajesh Agrawal Deputy Mayor London (business), Rabrinda Limachane (businessman and Philanthropist), Rt. Hon Paul Scully (Under Secretary of State Technology, London), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe (CEO, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission) etc."

Top Personality to grace event

The event will be graced by key personalities from the business community, policymakers, entrepreneurs, opinion leaders, the media, Forbes’ partners and international investors.

Through its awards, FIN Awards acknowledges and celebrates exemplary leaders, top businessmen, political leaders and dynamic personalities with records of making far-reaching impacts and positive contributions to developing their respective countries, sectors and industries.

Source: Legit.ng