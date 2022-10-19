Age is definitely a strong factor to consider when Nollywood casting directors are working on movie projects, but this isn’t to say a few tweaking here and there cannot help achieve desired results.

For example, in the recently aired 9th episode of HBO series, House of Dragons, King Viserys had to undergo several hours of heavy makeup to transform himself into a fidgety old man with barely a few days left to live.

The case isn’t different in Nollywood and this is why some directors would always find a way to work with old to middle-aged veterans instead of searching for fresh talents to help achieve the desired results.

RMD and some other actors can pass as young Nollywood 'bad boys'. Photo: @ramseynouah/@mofedamijo/@kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

In light of this, Legit.ng has compiled a list of some middle-aged actors who can easily pass as Nollywood ‘bad boys’ for movie productions.

1. Richard Mofe Damijo

The much-loved actor is well in his 60s but you can be sure to find him in one out of five big-budget Nollywood movies.

From the hot uncle to the attractive husband and wealthy sugar daddy, RMD is definitely not hanging his boots anytime soon.

2. Ibrahim Chatta

Although the 52-year-old actor has a flair for taking on roles that make him appear much older, he's definitely not missing in action when considering Nollywood 'bad boys'.

One can easily cast Chatta as the Jim Iyke of Yoruba movie productions and the actor will deliver on a platter. No crumbs left at all!

3. Funsho Adeolu

He might exude Zaddy vibes, but the Nollywood actor can quickly switch things up where and when necessary.

Adeolu proudly ranks among Nollywood film actors who still have the energy to take on physically challenging roles.

4. Kanayo O. Kanayo

The actor has made it crystal clear that life is only just beginning for him at the age of 60 and he means serious business.

Kanayo isn't hanging the boots these days as he continues to take on more movie roles that inspire those coming behind him.

5. Yemi Solade

Just like Ibrahim Chatta makes people cast a suspicious look about his age, the same can be said of Nollywood's Yemi Solade who is well in his 60s.

The veteran entertainer is still going hard in front of the cameras and he remains an easy choice for directors looking to cast the young-looking sugar daddy or attractive uncle that everyone likes.

6. Ramsey Nouah

Ramsey Nouah is in his fifties but to many movie lovers, he remains the typical Nollywood 'bad boy' alongside the likes of Jim Iyke.

Although now actively involved behind the scenes, the actor is just as great when required to put the show on in front of a camera.

Ramsey's performance as a bodyguard in EbonyLife's Blood Sister mini-series is still fresh in the memory of his fans.

