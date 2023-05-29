Nigerian superstar singer Simi captured the eyes of many with her recent social media post as her husband led the train

The Duduke hitmaker shared some adoring pictures of her lovely selfduring her hangout with some friends

Simi’s husband, Adekunle Gold, came across the pictures on his timeline and was quick to say how her outfit made him feel within

Popular Nigerian singer Simi has got netizens admiring her good-looking self and beauty with her recent showy outfit.

The Diva’s husband was not left out on the show, as he quickly drooled over her new set of pictures on her social media account.

Adekunle Gold admires wife's hotness Credit: @slymplysimi

Source: Instagram

Simi casually displayed her creamy brown popping skin on a sultry yellow top with bright blue ripped jean trousers.

In her caption, she wrote: "No drama until I start one."

Her husband, Adekunle Gold, lost his cool after viewing her latest post and aired his thoughts about it, saying:

"Simi’s top 10."

See Simi’s new pictures below

Internet users react to Adekunle Gold’s comment on Simi’s post

__rhinsolar_:

"Who can compete beauty with you??? Only Deja and no one else."

kizzo_white1:

"Here u go know say people fine u go knw say God design na elelee❤️ u look so beautiful @symplysimi ."

_mz_dolly:

" One and only AG’s Baby❤️."

tochi_lifestyle:

"I guess you’re carrying another baby.. Congrats."

Simi hails hubby Adekunle Gold after he stunned her with cute valentine’s day gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that internationally renowned Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye, better known as Simi, had revealed what her hubby, Adekunle Gold gave her for Valentine's day in a clip shared online.

Simi shared videos of the gift Adekunle Gold gave her for Valentine's day on her Insta-story while hailing AG with his Muslim name, Moruf, as the best at giving gifts.

In the video, the mother of one also revealed that she has never seen the type of cake her hubby gave her for Valentine's day. She noted that it was designed like the Matrix.

Source: Legit.ng