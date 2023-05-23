Nigerian techpreneur B Lord has sparked reactions online after he took to his social media page to reveal the details of a failed business transaction between his company and Davido

B Lord has shared on his page that his team at Billpoint had reached out to Davido to sign him for an ambassadorial deal for $205k

However, the response B Lord's company got from Davido's team scared the living daylight out of the techpreneur; the DMW boss demanded $5m to sign an ambassadorial deal with Billpoint

A Nigerian tech start-up owner, B Lord has stirred emotions online after taking to his social media page to share the details of a failed business proposal between his company, Billpoint and singer Davido.

In the post shared on Instagram, B Lord revealed that his company had contacted Davido for an ambassadorship contract offering to pay N150m, an equivalent of $205k.

Nigerian techpreneur B Lord sparks reactions online after he called out singer Davido for demanding N2.3bn from him for a business endorsement deal. Photo credit: @blord_official/@davido

Source: Instagram

However, the techpreneur said the reply his company got from Davido's team scared him, leaving him no choice but to run for his life.

According to the business mail shared by B Lord, he revealed that Davido and his team demanded N2.3bn, an equivalent of $5m from him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the post by B Lord about his failed business transaction with Davido:

See how netizens reacted to B Lord's post about signing Davido as an ambassador

@melvyn_4tf:

"Omo! Davida just no wan do am for am shaa cos omo $5M!! Ahhhhh."

@djfunkizzy:

"This is totally wrong.this shouldn’t be posted on media."

@throwbacknaijatvv:

"Bro pay portable 2 million, pay speed Akpi 1 million, pay 10 known skit markers 2million each then u pay bloggers for the hype, u will spend 30 million with some change ‍ goodnight."

@tommyguns47:

"I think davido doesn't want to do the endorsement deal with blord. So best thing is to scare him with price."

@richie.richie127:

"You think say na play play matter before."

@tenovertenautos:

"Pay me 2 million naira.. I go Dey collect people phone for road by force, download d app for dem. I go even do bouncer join on the days u get occasions."

@officialbentamana:

"So you want him to do business with someone like you that exposes confidential emails. Exposing such business email doesn’t look good for your business."

@nickey_pearls:

"He is worth more."

@iamchikeagada:

"@billpoint.co @blord_official. Bro first of all sharing this document online is wrong in some cases you could be dragged to court especially if David’s team would have signed and NDA with you."

@sossiofficial:

"Cut your coat according to your cloth."

@vickyranky06:

"Use portable… I don’t knw why y’all are underrating the Idan 5M kpa nd u go sell."

@chiommy_darling:

"He think say nah papaya."

Davido screams in jewellery shop after a magician accurately predicts his future plan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the much-loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has stirred funny comments online after his encounter with a magician, Alex Voz.

In a video posted on @bennythejeweler’s story, the music star was seen in a jewellery shop when he met the magician, Voz.

Davido revealed his answer to be South Africa, and the magician finally unveiled what he had written on the board. Interestingly, what he wrote correlated with the music star’s response.

Source: Legit.ng