The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, joined his fellow countrymen in congratulating Hilda Baci on her record as the longest-cooking chef of over 100 hours

The Ife monarch published a photo of the stunning Akwa Ibom chef, praising her tenacious spirit, toughness, and uniqueness as a woman

The Ooni thanked Hilda Baci for establishing a historical milestone and encouraged girls from all areas to exhibit their skills for greatness, and this stirred tonnes of reactions

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, recently commended Hilda Baci on her incredible feat as the longest-cooking chef, topping 100 hours.

In a show of honour, the Ife monarch shared a photo of the brilliant Akwa Ibom chef, praising her uncompromising spirit, fortitude, and culinary expertise as a woman.

Ooni of Ife honours Nigerian super chef Hilda Baci Credit: @hildabaci, @ooniadimulaife

The Ooni thanked Hilda Baci for establishing a historical milestone and encouraged girls from all areas to exhibit their skills for greatness.

He wrote:

“Today, like millions of Nigerians, I’m intrigued by @hildabaci resilient spirit, which exemplified the toughness but special grace that our women possess. What she demonstrated to our nation and every young person isn’t the glitz or reward system of breaking the Guinness World Record for “longest cooking time,” but the inexhaustible perseverance that every woman possesses.

Every little girl in all our communities and local governments, like Hilda Bassey Effiong, deserves a chance to show the world her capacity to wrap us in her spirit of excellence. She has the ability to influence us, to break new grounds in the most complex environments, and to substantially contribute to our nation’s economic prosperity."

Legit.ng previously reported that the Ooni of Ife married a new wife just days after his older wives raised a commotion online. It was revealed that the Ife king married Queen Opeoluwa Elizabeth Akinmuda as his sixth.

See Ooni's post below:

Internet users react

officialmasco_tee:

"Kabiyesi oo …hope is not what am thinking sir …..no marry this one too abeg …..orunmila agbewa ooo."

mhiz_olushola_:

"some people on this platform should mind their speech! Ooni deserve some respect."

iam_u_c:

"Please I don't want to hear Olori Hilda ."

blkgirl07:

"Kabiyesi we need Ibo side pls. Na only Yoruba side Dey Palace. Ba’ami gbesele."

badboyteebest:

"More congratulations in the house of everyone of us ❤️."

