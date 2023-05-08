BBNaija star Angel is now making headlines over her recent tweet about babies not being able to take flights

According to the reality show star, babies and toddlers need to be banned from boarding flights because of their noise

Angel’s tweet soon trended on social media and sparked a series of mixed reactions as some netizens either laughed or bashed her

BBNaija star Angel has caused a huge buzz on social media over her recent tweet on babies being banned from flights.

Taking to her official Twitter page, the reality show star shared her thoughts on how babies and toddlers should not be allowed on flights.

Not stopping there, the Shine Ya Eye star explained the reason behind her opinion and it seemed to border on their noisiness.

Netizens react as BBNaija's Angel says babies should be banned from taking flights. Photos: @theangeljbsmith

Source: Twitter

According to Angel, the noisy ‘coco felons’ should be left at home.

She wrote:

“They need to ban babies/toddlers from being able to board flights. Leave those noisy coco felons at home.”

See her tweet below:

Netizens blow hot as BBN’s Angel says babies should be banned from flights

It did not take long for Angel’s controversial tweet to make the rounds online. Many netizens did not seem pleased with her statement. However, a few others found it amusing. Read some comments below:

nks_kitchen:

“When you have yours, airdrop it to your destination. I don’t understand how people reason sha ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️”

myskin_doctrine:

“But this girl is just catching pure cruise! From her description, she finds them cute am I the only interpreting it this way?”

meenahofbeautypro:

“Sense is really far from this girl ….can’t blame you tho ”

debargainfashion:

“I hope this rule still stands when you have your own babies ”

zinny_cleo:

“Just maybe when you have a child of your own in future you can waybill the child to your destination and board a flight for yourself so your journey can be peaceful with less noise, EFULEFU”

ojes_hair':

“Or better still maybe have a section for parents with kids how about that?”

raisingkids__:

“When you have yours. Leave them at home”

Toiyoabasi1:

“I have been behind a baby before they make you wanna go cràzy and their parents won't even apologize”

Source: Legit.ng