A University of the Freestate graduate tried to make a special moment for herself when she fetched her degree

The lady was inspired after another student took to the stage and rapped Kanye West's Good Morning word for word

Netizens were in stitches as they watched an excited graduate get denied her moment as she tried to savour it

A chuffed graduating student from UFS ended up red-faced on stage. The lady wanted to have her special moment by doing a mini rap performance of a Kanye song.

A UFS graduate tried to rap Kanye West's 'Good Morning' but was swiftly stopped by the MC. Image: TikTok/@sappy200/Getty Images/Cavan Images

Peeps were mortified as they watched the lady get shut down in front of a big audience. The video caused a huge buzz on TikTok as many commented on the woman's experience.

Woman's Kanye West rapping attempt fails at graduation

A TikTok video posted by @sappy200 went viral as a second UFS graduate tried to rap Kanye West's Good Morning after getting her degree. The graduate's attempt to rap for the university comes after one lady's iconic moment where she rapped the Kanye verse.

Sadly, the MC shut down the second attempt at the UFS graduation. Watch the embarrassing moment below:

Mzansi feels sorry for UFS graduate's failed celebration

The video went TikTok viral as many people were mortified on the graduate's behalf. People had jokes as they imagined how they would have felt.

Phuti commented:

"Sometimes being shy helps."

It’s Nduu commented:

"Mr West said I’m tired now, kunini."

Asanda Mtshali commented:

"Mr West said “I’m not waking up'."

user513844283581 commented:

"The Professor said "we don't do that here'."

Reitumetse Mzamane commented:

"Graduations are formal academic ceremonies with respected dignitaries in attendance. There’s a level of decorum to uphold."

mandilovespineapples commented:

"Another day where gwababa couldve saved you from a humbling experience."

Kiara Lochenberg commented:

"Personally, I wouldn’t heal from this embarrassment!"

Luyolo commented:

"Overdoing it now! Well done professor."

