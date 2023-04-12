Singer Wizkid's close associate Rotimy Rudeboy has opened up about a painful moment in his life

Rotimy revealed he found out his son was not his after two years, he added that it still hurts him to date

His revelation stirred emotions from some of his followers as many penned comforting words to him

Music star Wizkid‘s close friend and associate, Rotimy Rudeboi, made headlines with a revelation he made via his Twitter account.

Rotimy Rudeboi, in a short statement opened up about the painful moment of his life after a Tweep identified as asked others to describe one moment in their life that caused them so much pain.

Rotimy Rudeboi opens up about his painful moment. Credit: @rotimyrudeboi

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“Describe one moment in your life that caused you the most pain.”

Reacting to the tweet, Rotimy shared that finding out his son was not his after two years of assuming he had a son was the most painful moment in his life.

In his words:

“Finding out after 2 years that my son wasn’t my son, still hurts till this very moment.”

See the tweet below:

Netizens react to Rotimy Rudeboy's revelation

See some of their comments below:

n6oflife6:

"It is well my bro. Stay strong. ."

Sisinenelade:

"Omds I’m so sorry this happened to you."

harbubakar:

"10 is happening hope you’re fine❤️."

papuccin:

"if it's been 2 years, he's your son no matter what."

odogwu_nonso:

"I still think there is no emotional pain that surpasses this IMO It's up there with losing a loved one."

beautiful_Akudo

"God this must have really been hard for you. So sorry about this bro."

Chiamaka Obi:

"Oh wow, is this a normal now??? One guy yesterday said he just found out that 3 of his kids isn't his ‍♀️."

CeciliInteriors

"Lord have mercy!!! At this rate,I think it's imperative that everyone carries out a DNA test at birth...So sorry you had to deal with this!"

Rotimi Rudeboi receives car gift from label boss

In 2021, Wizkid's friend Rotimy Rudeboi took to social media to show off the grand birthday gift he received from record label boss, Sir Justine.

Rotimy who turned a year older on March 7, took to social media to share video clips that captured the moment he was surprised with the luxury car - a Mercedes Benz.

The birthday boy who owns a fashion line could be heard expressing surprise and gratitude to Sir Justine.

