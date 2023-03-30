The Nigerian Prophet Samuel King, whose post went viral about his prophecy on Yul Edochhie’s son’s death, made some revelations about Burna Boy

The man of God disclosed that the Afrobeats Legend will record one of his massive rewards in the entertainment industry this year

However, the man of God also mentioned that there would be a lot of casualties in one of Burna Boy’s events set to happen and requested that Burna Boy's mother be prayed for

Nigerian prophet Samuel King, who predicted that veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie’s family would experience grief, has also prophesied about the legendary musician Burna Boy.

The pastor predicted that a stampede with several injuries and fatalities would occur at one of Burna Boy’s gatherings, which is set to happen soon.

Man of God who prophesied the death of Yul Edochie’s son addresses on Burna Boy Credit: @burnaboy, @instablog, @yuledochie

The Prophet further added that the musician’s mother needs earnest prayers.

See his post below

Nigerians react

throwbacknaijatvv:

"This same pastor spoke about Davido son."

cynthia_ona:

"If a genuine man of God or someone else sees a prophecy for you about something bad that is about to happen, I don’t think it’s a bad thing. For me, I will be very happy because God loves me to the point of revealing to someone instead of letting it happen. I will now go to God in prayer for as long as I need to. You people saying, why is he always seeing something bad, na wa for una."

royal_diadem15:

"Ignorance makes people not to take prophesies seriously. I learnt the hard way when this caused me my mom since then i don't play. If i see it, I must pray about it and if my faith can't carry it, I involve someone to pray with me. When there is no vision, the people perish ."

familydoctor_blog:

"O ga o....how I wished they knew this and prayed hard. The loss of a child is unimaginable."

geraldopino90:

"Na only bad bad things you the see and you can't pray to cancel it , instead you're happy it came to pass."

cynthia_ona:

Burna Boy and mum spotted vibing to KWAM1's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy made the news over a video of him having a good time with his family.

In the viral clip, Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu, were seen vibing and singing along to KWAM 1’s song.

The heart warming video of the music star with his mother and other close friends having fun together trended online.

