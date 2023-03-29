Uche Maduagwu has once again geared towards Yul Edochie as he accuses him of misleading Nigerian youths

The controversial media personality argued that Yul had no right to feed netizens with his opinions on relationships and marriages

The actor went on to assert that Yul Edochie was also bringing shame to Nollywood for having cheated on his wife with a co-actor

Nigerian controversial media personality Uche Maduagwu has called out his senior colleague Yul Edpcgochie for his regular takes on relationship issues as a polygamous man.

The actor warned his colleague to stop defaming Nollywood.

pictures of Yul Edochie and Uche Maduagwu @yuledochie, @uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

According to him, giving relationship advice was silly and improper when he impregnated a person he works with despite being Married.

Uche pleaded with Yul to stop deceiving the younger citizens who look up to him with his relationship takes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See his video below

Netizens react to Uche’s claims

an_na_bella11:

"At times this red bra man Dey make sense shabut him sef no too get sense like that o."

favour_moluno:

"Oh lord! What is going on in this country? If not WhiteMoney, e go be Nedu. If not Nedu, Yul. If not Yul, Uche! Men, allow us rest na!!!!! Abeg na! "

blozzy_bae:

"Am I the only one that's beginning to find this guy irritating? No wonder no one takes him seriously in the movie Industry."

4ever_ejay:

"Yul lost is respect since he took a second wife going down his own comment section na so so laugh you go Dey laugh cos d insult no be here at all but men sha Dey get mind."

iamcazchidiebere:

"When they mention meat in a pot of soup kpomo sef go come out lol ,guy leave yul alone and live ur own life."

magamudi:

"Yul’s approach maybe condemnable, but May may leave, if it pleases her. "

Actress Tonto Dikeh spoils Uche Maduagwu with 800 dollars

Legit.ng previously reported Uche Maduagwu expressed gratitude to his colleague and politician Tonto Dikeh after he paid a visit to her mansion.

Uche, who shared a picture of him and Tonto, revealed the actress treated him to a nice meal and gave him $800 (over N360k).

The actor further urged his fans and followers to help him appreciate Tonto for her nice gesture toward him.

Source: Legit.ng