“No Dey Mislead Youths”: Uche Maduagwu Drags Yul Edochie Over His Relationship Takes While Being Polygamous
- Uche Maduagwu has once again geared towards Yul Edochie as he accuses him of misleading Nigerian youths
- The controversial media personality argued that Yul had no right to feed netizens with his opinions on relationships and marriages
- The actor went on to assert that Yul Edochie was also bringing shame to Nollywood for having cheated on his wife with a co-actor
Nigerian controversial media personality Uche Maduagwu has called out his senior colleague Yul Edpcgochie for his regular takes on relationship issues as a polygamous man.
The actor warned his colleague to stop defaming Nollywood.
According to him, giving relationship advice was silly and improper when he impregnated a person he works with despite being Married.
Uche pleaded with Yul to stop deceiving the younger citizens who look up to him with his relationship takes.
See his video below
Netizens react to Uche’s claims
an_na_bella11:
"At times this red bra man Dey make sense shabut him sef no too get sense like that o."
favour_moluno:
"Oh lord! What is going on in this country? If not WhiteMoney, e go be Nedu. If not Nedu, Yul. If not Yul, Uche! Men, allow us rest na!!!!! Abeg na! "
blozzy_bae:
"Am I the only one that's beginning to find this guy irritating? No wonder no one takes him seriously in the movie Industry."
4ever_ejay:
"Yul lost is respect since he took a second wife going down his own comment section na so so laugh you go Dey laugh cos d insult no be here at all but men sha Dey get mind."
iamcazchidiebere:
"When they mention meat in a pot of soup kpomo sef go come out lol ,guy leave yul alone and live ur own life."
magamudi:
"Yul’s approach maybe condemnable, but May may leave, if it pleases her. "
Source: Legit.ng