Nigerian musician Iyanya caught the attention of netizens with a revelation he made about having a female bestie

The Kukere breakout star was involved in a poll game where he was asked to pick only one between two things

When it came time to have a female best friend, he cheated and picked two of the country’s hottest female musicians, Tems and Ayra Starr

Nigerian Afrobeats act Iyanaya made a recent disclosure about who he desires to be best friends with.

The singer engaged in a poll where he was to choose two things on the list. When it was his turn to choose between Ayra Starr and Tems, he couldn't decide between the two and went for both.

Pictures of Tems, Iyanya, Ayra Starr Credit: @temsbaby, @itsiyanya, @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

The poll started by asking him to pick between the backside and front side of a woman; he chose the front side.

Then the poll asked him to choose between Tems and Ayra Starr, who wanted to be his besties; he stated, "The both of them."

See the video below

Fans react

maurice_:

"Omo Dey talk come out."

omotoshojnre:

"you know the ball."

__riya__available__4u:

"❤️."

Iyanya retraces mistakes to Bounce

MTN Project Fame star Iyanya opened up on how he has been able to make it back into the music scene with his latest hit track, "Like".

Iyanya disclosed the relevance of social media, and how it has adequately helped to strengthen his performance since his retur.

Don Jazzy, Ubi Franklin, Davido and other Afrobeats artists were also appreciated for their various contributions in making his comeback.

Iyanya reveals how he tried to stay relevant last year

Iyanya made a shocking revelation about how he begged to perform at shows last December.

The singer took social media by surprise after sharing some of his career struggles that many people were unaware of.

He compares last year to this year and highlights the progress this year has brought him by putting more money into his bank account.

Source: Legit.ng