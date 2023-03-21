The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, made a historic visit to Brazil to propagate the Yoruba culture

While on the trip, the Arole Oduduwa proclaimed a town in Brazil a Yoruba territory for accommodating the race since the slave trade era

With the declaration of Quilombola, the monarch said it would foster good bilateral trade relations between Brazil and Nigeria

The paramount king of the Yoruba kingdom, Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, is on a historical visit to Brazil in South America.

The first-class monarch's sojourn to the southern American country was made to bridge the gap between the Yoruba race and the rest of the world through cultural integration and globalising Yoruba culture across the shores of Nigeria.

Also known as the Arole Oduduwa, Ooni Adeyeye officially declared the city of Quilombola in Brazil a Yoruba territory making it the first title outside the shore of Africa to receive a certificate of Yoruba territory.

The Ooni delivered the title in recognition of Quilombola territory in Brazil on Sunday, March 19. The epoch-making ceremony occurred in the Quingoma community, in Lauro de Freitas, Salvador, Brazil.

Recognizing Quilombola as Yoruba territory is another step in the fight for respect for African history.

The territory, Quilombola, was recognised for accommodating Yoruba people who were enslaved and taken away from their home base in Nigeria during the slave trade era in Africa.

The king's cultural entourage from Nigeria arrived in Bahia and was welcomed by an orchestra of arabesques and berimbaus.

Residents of Quilombola could not hold their joy as they celebrated the delivery of the title of Yoruba territory, which will further strengthen and preserve the Yoruba history, culture and language in the community.

Quilombo's history with Yoruba dates back to the 17th century and presently accommodates about 580 families living in the area covering approximately 1,200 hectares. Quingoma has been recognised as a Quilombola territory by the Palmares Foundation since 2013.

He reiterated that such steps would preserve history through cultural preservation, give Brazilians a sense of belonging and help foster improvement in strengthening the heritage of Yoruba globally.

Oba Ogunwusi was elated seeing that the Brazilians practices and worship Yoruba traditional gods like Ogun, Sango, Oya, Yemoja, Obatala and others. They have special days of worship dedicated to each of the gods. He also mentioned that their Babalawos render Odu Ifa and its panegyrics just like those at home, in Nigeria.

To cap it all, they speak the Yoruba language fluently.

Speaking on the declaration of Quilombola, Ooni claimed it would foster good bilateral trade relations between Brazil and Nigeria while also giving the Yoruba culture an advantage.

