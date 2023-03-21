A video of former Nollywood actor turn-politician Desmond Elliot seen in church during a thanksgiving service after elections has stirred emotions online

The politician in the viral clip was seen going on his knees to thank all those who voted for him in his constituents while noting that God gave him his victory as he had always done

The Lagos state legislator also spoke about the negative criticism and hate that was rife online about him leading up to the election

Former Nollywood actor turned legislator Desmond Elliot trends online as a video of him in church for a thanksgiving service after elections went viral.

The politician in the viral clip was seen to have gone on his knee to thank his constituents for re-electing him.

Video of former Nollywood star turn politician Desmond Elliot in church for thanksgiving service days after re-election goes viral.

Source: Instagram

While also taking time to address all of the criticisms, hate, and negativity that were spun his way all threw the electioneering period right to the day of the election.

Desmond, however, noted that the God who did it for him the first and second time had done it again for him the third time.

Watch the viral clip of Desmond Elliot in church for thanksgiving after the elections below:

See how netizens reacted to Desmond Elliot's clip in church after getting re-elected

@tolu_percussions:

"God cannot be Mocked."

@_heriet:

"E no go pass RCCG."

@oje_abade:

"He is still a good actor. This performance no pass Nollywood."

@nwunye_bigman1:

"Is d churches that allow them I blame."

@marsive_blessed:

"And the werey go drop offering o."

@vendorsinlagosng:

"Stomach infrastructure pastors."

@kingsleyoganiofficial:

"Can this thing called Nigeria ever work? Why not they let us go our separate ways!!"

@ogbarachel:

"God will judge you, God can not be mocked."

@iamomowunmi:

"Well, what we don’t see God sees. It is well."

Source: Legit.ng