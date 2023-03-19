Actor Desmond Elliot has penned an appreciation message following his victory at the recent Lagos state House of Assembly election

The ace actor also commended the efforts of his opponent as he promised to give his utmost best to his constituency

Some of the actor’s colleagues in the movie industry as well as his fans and followers, have continued to congratulate him

Hours after videos of Nollywood actor and politician Desmond Elliot jubilating over his victory at the Lagos state House of Assembly election, he has now penned an appreciation message to his supporters.

Desmond, who is representing Surulere Constituency at the Lagos state assembly, also commended the efforts of his opponents at the election.

Desmond Elliot commends his opponents. Credit: @desmondelliot @olumideoworu

Source: Instagram

The actor revealed he is looking forward to working and sharing ideas with his opponents on improving the constituency.

Desmond vowed to give his best as he began another term in office.

Sharing a new picture, the actor wrote:

“Thank you Surulere. I commend the worthy efforts of the given in other parties. Hon Thompson (PDP) Mr Olumide Oworu (LP) Mr Bode Adedayo (LP). I’m glad for the youthful zest you put into the campaign. Please I am more than willing to work with you and share ideas on how to make our dear constituency a better place."

See his post below:

Fans congratulate Desmond Elliot

See some of their messages below:

ucheogbodo:

"Congratulations ."

tobithecreator_1:

"Congratulations my STARRR ✨."

lah_tiph:

"Congratulation once again sir, I'm sure i'll get my camera from you this time sir."

personifiedpam:

"Sweet Victory Congratulations my Honourable."

emperortelu1:

"Congratulations ahead of receiving your Return Certificate."

officialstelladimokokorkus"

"Same old same old..u go enter voicemail again @desmondelliott

iyajumbe_:

"Congratulations Sir more wins to you in Jesus Christ name Amen ."

beautebyzelfa:

"Congratulations papss.more grace to function IJN ( AMEN)."

moyolawalofficial:

"Congrats Unc des."

Desmond Elliot joins supporters in wild celebration

Legit.ng previously reported how Desmond Elliot was seen in a viral video thanking and rejoicing with his supporters as they celebrated his win.

Women and men in the gathering could be heard chanting in Yourba that 'they voted and they won'.

Full of smiles, Elliot high-fived some of his people as he went around.

