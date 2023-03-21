Veteran Nollywood actress Joke Muyiwa trends online as friends, family, and colleagues storm her page to celebrate her

The ace actor, famous for her roles in several Nigerian sitcoms and box-office Yoruba movies turned 60 today, Tuesday, March 21 2023

Joke Muyiwa's birthday photos have sparked serious reactions online as netizens couldn't help but gush over her stunning stature for a 60-year-old

The social media page of veteran Nollywood actress Joke Muyiwa has been buzzing as netizens stormed it to celebrate the movie star.

Joke Muyiwa's photos shared on her Instagram page to celebrate her 60th birthday have sparked reactions online as netizens gushed over the veteran actress' stunning shape and ageless smile.

Fans storm veteran actress Joke Muiywa's page celebrating her as she turns 60.

Many hailed the actress while celebrating her new age. Joke Muyiwa is a doctorate holder and one of the most respected Nollywood actresses for how she carries herself.

See Joke Muyiwa's birthday post that stirred reactions online:

See the reactions that Joke Muyiwa's 60th birthday post sparked online

@Sunkanmi_omobolanle:

"Happy birthday Maami ki e pe fun wa ma ni Ase EDUMARE"

@debbie_shokoya:

"Happy Birthday My Mummy May You Continue To Wax Strong In The Lord."

@officialpapa_j:

"When God created you, He had a purpose for your life. He has planned all your days before one of them came to be, so remember that you are truly special in His eyes. Happy Birthday ma."

@oluwakemi.akinyeye:

"Happy birthday to you auntie, long life and prosperity in good health and sound mind HURRAH."

@bigaunty4real:

"Happy Birthday beautiful momma 60th looks so good on ma, continue to age gracefully ma."

@apeke_akewi:

"Birthday Blessings Ma 60 Looks Good On You."

@damolaolatunji:

"Happy birthday my love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Moma God bless you."

@boyobanky:

"Happy birthday, Aunty Joke... many happy returns in good health and greater wealth... but Aunty Joke... why your 26th birthday picture... ki lode, Elle at 60."

Veteran actress Joke Muyiwa bags PhD degree, congratulatory messages poured in from fans and colleagues

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that It was a proud moment for veteran Nigerian actress Joke Muyiwa who scored a major feat in her career as an academician.

The movie star excitedly shared that she recently bagged a PhD degree with her fans and followers on social media.

The film star also posted a photo in which she was spotted alongside colleague Fisayo Fosudo who also doubles as an academician.

