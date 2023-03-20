Fast-rising Nigerian female singer Ayra Starr has stirred reactions online with a comment she shared on a post by Don Jazzy

The post by Don Baba J was a video of Ayra Starr's colleagues Crayon, Rema, Boy Spyce and Bayani in an obscene display of dollar bills

The female singer, however, didn't feature in the viral clip and reacted to the video shared by Don by tagging the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the post

Nigerian young female singer Ayra Starr trends online after she reported her Mavin record label colleagues to the EFCC.

Ayra got people talking online after she reacted to a video clip of Crayon, Rema, Boy Spyce and Bayani to the EFCC because of the obscene display of the American dollar bills.

Ayra Starr's comment on a video shared by Don Jazzy, reporting her colleagues to the EFCC, has stirred emotions online. Photo credit: @ayrastarr/@donjazzy/@heisrema/@crayonthis

In the trending clip, Don Jazzy shared, Ayra's colleagues were seen in the Mavin compound flaunting several dollar bills, pouring the famous expensive Azul on them while throwing it in the air.

Fans reacted to Ayra Starr's action noting that it was dangerous and reminiscent of someone tethering on the edge of evil.

See the video that Ayra Starr reported are colleagues for:

Netizens react to Ayra Starr's comment reporting her Mavins colleagues to the EFCC

@ha.hainez:

"She did that bcos obviously their source of income is legit."

@vivianlam_glamour:

"Abi na Small pikin Dey worry sabi girl .. no go cruise put una crew for trouble oo."

@latkolconcept:

"Sabi girl. Don’t know she has automatically informed EFCC."

@cutefayy:

"Don’t tag efcc on fake dolly na."

@jomboleerated:

"Let’s take it she was joking."

@billion_baby257:

"If she did not mention EFCC how will you talk about her."

@jayboidaskinny:

"Make efcc come burst them say where them see money to buy cars?"

@udemuann:

"I wonder how people report pro EFCC, they will only collect their share and free the person, that’s all."

