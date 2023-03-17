Singer Simi recently joined her husband, Adekunle Gold, and other family members to specially celebrate his mum on the occasion of her 60th birthday

The Duduke crooner returned to her Instagram page with more pictures taken at the lovely ceremony

Fans and industry colleagues flooded the comment section with sweet reactions with some mentioning how good the singer looks

Nigerian singer Simi was among family members who showed up to celebrate the 60th birthday ceremony of her mother-in-law.

The singer recently took to her Instagram with photos giving her fans and followers a sneak peek into the private ceremony.

Some of the pictures shared captured the Duduke hitmaker glammed up as she posed inside the party venue.

Another picture captured Simi just beside her doting husband and son of the celebrant, Adekunle Gold.

Simi's fans and followers gush over photos

Adekunle Gold gifts mum a mansion at her 60th birthday party

Still in a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that Adekunle Gold brought some splendour to the timeline as he marked his mother’s birthday.

The High crooner gifted his mum an exquisitely decorated box containing the papers for a new house.

His mother, elated, lifted the paper so that everyone at the gathering could see it, and they all cheered her. As expected, the video went viral on social media and many prayed to be able to do the same for their parents.

Source: Legit.ng