Governor Sanwo Olu joined worshippers at a church in Lagos over the weekend and he made sure to also exchange pleasantries

A video making the rounds on social media captured the governor who is seeking re-election standing at the entrance to share handshakes with congregants

Social media users had mixed reactions to the video with some people noting that the governor is scared of the LP effect

Congregants at a church in Lagos were in for a surprise on Sunday, March 12, as they were joined by the incumbent governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The governor seeking reelection into office worshipped in the church and took a moment to address congregants.

However, Sanwo-Olu took things to an unexpected level when he positioned himself at the church’s entrance after service in a bid to exchange pleasantries with members heading home.

Former governor Ayo Fayose’s brother, Isaac, shared a video on Instagram showing the moment the governor shared handshakes with those willing to interact with him briefly.

Sanwo Olu’s actions spark reactions

obi.chukwunonve said:

“If not for Peter obi all this bala blu will not be happening we are much wiser oga.”

philip674p said:

“E don lean, if he wins now he will change again, politicians would never change, anyway Grv all the way.”

emmanuel_nmecha_official said:

“Politicians should be made to know they are people's servants. Not Lording themselves over people.”

iam_kolawole_ said:

“This man is too desperate to win this Governorship election cos I keep wondering why he doing all of this now ... does he have something he doesn't want to get to the public space ... cos he hasn't been doing this before now... asking for a friend though.”

ifeanyi.emmanuelugwu said:

“ I really feel for this man the past two weeks now has been so hard for him but thank God they now know power belong to the people.”

