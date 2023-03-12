Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has now buried her mother, Mrs Rachel Bolanle Adebanjo-Akindele

The occasion took place on March 11, 2023, and photos and videos from the event made the rounds online

A number of Nigerian celebrities including Kemi Afolabi, Kate Henshaw and more stormed the event to show support for Funke Akindele

Top Nigerian actress and politician, Funke Akindele, has finally buried her late mother, Mrs Rachel Bolanle Adebanjo-Akindele who died on February 7, 2023.

On March 11, 2023, a burial ceremony was thrown for the late matriarch and some of Funke Akindele’s celebrity colleagues showed up at the event.

In videos and photos making the rounds online, most of the guests present rocked all-white outfits as they celebrated the late matriarch’s lifetime.

Photos, video from Funke Akindele's mum's burial. Photos: @officialomoborty, @bosealaoo, @paschalinealex24

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele was spotted taking photos with some of her colleagues who attended the occasion and the snaps were posted online.

Some Nollywood stars such as Omoborty, Kate Henshaw, Kemi Afolabi and more attended the burial ceremony of Funke Akindele’s mother.

See some of the snaps from the occasion below:

Nigerians drop condolence messages for Funke Akindele and her family over mother’s death

A number of fans took to the comment section of posts about the burial ceremony to drop strong words of prayers for Funke Akindele’s late mother. Read some of their messages below:

mercyposh_fabrics:

“May her soul rest in peace”

bethevents__:

“May her soul rest in peace ”

koretfashionhomeofficial:

“God be with the family she left behind ❤️.”

dominion2005:

“May her soul rest in peace ”

the_lady_sonia:

“Funke must really be a strong person. Losing two close people at the stage of her life.... Husband n mother, ... May mama soul rest in peace.”

lady_bolanle_baby:

“Rest on mama Akindele.”

umezuche:

“It's well with her soul, the entire family and loved ones she left behind and may we all left, leave longer in perfect sound health and abundant blessings serving and declaring the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living, in Jesus mighty name amen.”

kenmurak_stitches:

“May God forgive all her sins and grant her eternal rest.”

Source: Legit.ng