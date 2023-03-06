Dave Ogbeni has taken to social media to urge his female colleagues to let people know if they are in Nollywood for the craft or something else

In a post on his page, the actor pointed out that some girls are in the profession for the money by indirect means

Ogbeni also added that he is tired of his politician friends calling his female colleagues names

Actor Dave Ogbeni has put up a post on Instagram insinuating that his female colleagues are in the profession, not just as actresses.

In a post on his Instagram page, the movie star noted that there should be a demarcation between ladies in the profession who are actresses and prostitutes.

Dave Ogbeni

Source: Instagram

He added that some girls who parade themselves as actresses are not in the industry because of the craft, but rather, it's an indirect avenue for them to make money.

Ogbeni captioned his post:

"Just so you know. I’m tired of my politician friends calling my female colleagues names. I’m tired."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Ogbeni's post

kenethikwuoma:

"I even know one wey dey lodge for my hotel where I work with different men.......Some Nollywood actress na confam Akwunna."

kween___esta:

"Tell your colleagues make Dem dey cover body, make we know who be who."

queengoldenloveth:

"U are a man, and u are feeling this way,.. what about me a lady & up-comer for that matter. If u know what i go through trying to defend our top celebrity ladies and to even defend myself."

parishafrica:

"Dave this post should not come from you, it makes no sense at all. Are most female politicians, not prostitutes? What about the ones who call themselves marketers in banks and oil companies? Do you think Nollywood is worse than Hollywood? There is prostitution in every sector and it's not exclusive to Nollywood."

estypius:

"Thank you for saying the truth. Alot of the girls are just there for prostitution. Using the phrase "I am an actress" for covering up. There should be a clear distinction biko. Nollywood should look into it."

Uche Ogbodo says not all Nollywood actresses sleep around

In a statement, popular Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo told her older colleagues to calm down and take it easy on calling out younger actresses who buy expensive houses.

Ogbodo made it clear that contrary to opinions, not all actresses sleep around with men to make money and splurge on expensive mansions.

The mum of two added that some actresses are still hard workers who are decent and respect their bodies.

Source: Legit.ng