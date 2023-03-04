A video showing the moment Nigerian music youngster Ayra Starr avoided answering what seems to be a riddle has emerged online

In the clip, Ayra Starr was heard begging her interviewer as she revealed she wouldn’t get it right

The trending video has, however, stirred reactions from netizens on social media as many dropped funny comments about her action

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A trending video of Mavin singer Ayra Starr has stirred funny reactions on social media.

In the video, Ayra Starr, who is currently in Kenya, was seen alongside a male interviewer who tried to ask her a question that seemed to be based on a riddle about three doors.

Ayra Starr begs not to answer a question. Credit: @ayrastarr/ Tiktok: @i.segera

Source: Instagram

Without letting him finish asking the question, the Sabi Girl quickly begged him not to proceed as she revealed she wouldn’t get it right.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"No please I will not get it, I know I will not get it, let's forget it.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Ayra Starr avoids taking a test

Legit.ng captured some of the funny reactions; see them below:

eccentric_jojo:

"Sabi girl sabi dodge question."

0fficialkingfemi:

"Why the interviewer dey blush pass who the werey dey interview."

life_of_a__teetotaler:

"Sabi girl no Dey too like talk ."

uddysgram:

"Sabi girl no sabi anything o."

dramaticpeople_:

"Check my story for election updates You’all!!!!"

eccentric_jojo:

"she dey avoid wahala."

dailytales9ja:

"Sabi girl no sabi anything ."

cent_226:

"Sabi girl wey no sabi Well she no too like talk ."

king_mufaasa__:

"Sabi girl no dey too know book ."

trenchmolly_og:

"Not all celebrity are Smart or intelligent."

Ayra Starr's song used on the soundtrack of the Hollywood movie Creed III

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Ayra Starr continued to set herself apart as an exceptional talent, and her recent feat was a recognition of her growth, hard work and talent.

Ayra Starr took many by surprise with a post she shared on her page to celebrate a few of her international successes.

After which, she celebrated her latest as she announced that her voice and song were set to be used as the soundtrack for an American action movie, Creed III.

Source: Legit.ng