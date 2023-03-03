Media personality Toke Makinwa has sparked reactions with a statement she released against cyberbullying

According to Toke, the difference between cyber bullies and streets thugs is that the former are only educated and have access to data

The media personality statement has sparked massive reactions as many netizens stormed her page to drag her

Days after the result of the 2023 presidential elections were announced, popular Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa took to her social media timeline to share her opinion on cyberbullying, especially those trying to force their candidates on others.

Toke, in a lengthy statement, went on to compare cyberbullies to thugs on the streets who bully people if they refuse to vote for their candidate.

Toke Makinwa speak against cyberbullying. Credit: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

She said:

“From bullying people who stayed quiet for reasons only known to them (they don’t owe you anything), to bullying those who spoke but didn’t say what you wanted to hear, then the drama online from some public figures to the countless Instagram lives and the need to fight everyone who didn’t support your choice of candidate, what exactly is the problem????”

Toke Makinwa compares online warriors to street thugs

Toke further appealed to social media users to stop complaining about election violence as there was not much difference between them and thugs on the streets aside from the fact that they are educated and have access to data.

She said:

“Vote your vote and focus on your focus. There is really no difference between you and the thugs at polling units, just data and education as Darey put it.”

While she has since deleted her post, below is a screenshot of her post below:

Screenshot of Toke Makinwa's post. Credit: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

See another of her post below:

See reactions to Toke Makinwa’s post

yomartee:

"Toke & Sense in a sentence is something you don’t see often…This is a new development."

chubbytracy_:

"Toke some of those thugs are educated."

stanleymagics"

"They’re all the same thing."

