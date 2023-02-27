Popular Nigerian actor and activist, Mr Macaroni, has now received threats to his life for supporting Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi

The skit maker shared the death threat he received in his mail from someone who vowed to have him killed before the end of the year

The scary message sent to Macaroni caused a lot of buzz on social media as many fans gathered to pray for him

Nigerian skit maker and political activist, Adebowale ‘Debo’ Adedayo aka Mr Macaroni has received death threats for showing support to Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Taking to his social media pages, Macaroni posted a screenshot of an email he received from someone who threatened his life.

In the message, the sender called the skit maker a bast*ard Yoruba son and added that his movements were being watched around Lekki in Lagos.

Fans react as Mr Macaroni gets death threats. Photos: @mrmacaronii

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the person who sent the hate mail to Macaroni vowed to have him killed before the end of the year otherwise he will have to thank whatever God he worships.

Mr Macaroni accompanied the death threat with a caption where he explained that he has always received threats to his life and that he has kept a record of all of them.

He wrote:

“I’m already used to threats! I have a record of all threats I have received, I also have recorded calls and messages of Powerful politicians and their children that have ever reached out to me!!! I always said NO! Because as long as I still dey, There shall be NO COMPROMISE!!!”

See his post below:

Prayers pour in for Mr Macaroni after he received death threats

Soon after Mr Macaroni shared the death threat he received on social media, it caused a massive buzz. A number of netizens reacted and many of them prayed for him. Read some of their comments below:

Inidimaokojie:

“Wow just wow!!! They must really be shaking. May God continue to protect you.”

falzthebahdguy:

“Nothing fit ever do you my g ❤️.”

mary_lazarus:

“Vengeance is mine, I will repay… says the Lord. God will keep protecting you .”

lolade_okusanya:

“He will survive this year and more years to come! These people ehn‍♀️. God’s got you Mr Macaroni.”

Bukunmioluwasina:

“No harm will come to you. ”

chigozie_ehim1:

“People who are the direct victims of bad governance are the ones doing everything possible to keep the oppressors in power. Nothing should happen to Mr Macaroni. Every citizen of Nigeria has the right to support his or her own candidate without any fear. Evil will never ever triumph over good. Na God get power finally.”

olayodejuliana:

“What is this for goodness sake? Nothing is going to happen to you. God will keep you safe”

Source: Legit.ng