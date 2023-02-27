Michael B Jordan called out a former school bully he bumped into while on the red carpet promoting his new movie

The world-renowned superstar was promoting Creed III when he met the woman who used to tease him back at school

The lady admitted that they used to roast him because he had the same name as the popular NBA superstar Michael Jordan

Michael B Jordan bumped into a former school bully on the red carpet. The American superstar was promoting his new movie Creed III when he met the woman who used to think he was corny at school.

Michael B Jordan bumped into his former school bully while promoting 'Creed III'. Image: @michaelbjordan

The lady, who is now seemingly an entertainment journalist, admitted that they used to tease the Black Panther actor because his name was named after the famous NBA superstar Michael Jordan.

Taking to Twitter, a popular blog with over 600k followers - @SaycheeseDGTL, posted a pic of the woman and Michael B Jordan. The entertainment blog captioned its post:

"Michael B. Jordan calls out a woman on the Red Carpet who admits she used to think he was corny in school. 'We use to tease him because his name was Michael Jordan… he was no Michael Jordan! We teased him for bringing his headshots to school. Now, look at him'."

Netizens react to Michael B Jordan's response to the former bully

@NotShowingLove said:

"This man is 36 and successful and those words stuck with him all these years. Be careful how you treat people."

@TheRGTurtles wrote:

"He really hit her with The Rock eyebrow raise too."

@curb_ur commented:

"He was professional enough to still give her an interview because I would have Been like..."

@WauceneW said:

"I’m happy he addressed it, and pretty much let her know that this would be her one and only interview with him ever."

@firck8 wrote:

"Bro was out for revenge."

@maliquedlewis added:

"Keep working hard, keep believing in yourself, stay focused and locked in my g. They’ll appreciate you more once you’re up, just take note of who believed in you and who didn’t."

