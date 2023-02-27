Nigerian celebrities came out in their numbers on Saturday, February 25, to carry out their civic responsibilities and participate in the presidential elections

While some of these superstars had smooth experiences at their polling units, others had to go the extra mile in putting things in order

Actresses Omoni Oboli, Chioma Akpotha and skit maker Mr Macaroni, among others, feature in a list compiled by Legit.ng

Saturday, February 25, marked an important day in Nigeria’s democracy as citizens trouped out in their numbers in different parts of the country to elect their next president.

Interestingly, celebrities and other popular figures in the entertainment industry equally took breaks from their busy work schedules to carry out their civic responsibilities.

Naija celebs turned up on election day. Photo: @mrmacaroni/@omonioboli/@chiomaakpotha

Source: Instagram

Many took to their respective social media pages with videos and photos to update fans and equally encourage fellow citizens to come out and vote.

While some of these entertainers had smooth runs at their polling units, there were others whose experiences weren’t exactly pleasant.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Legit.ng has compiled a list of celebrities who hit the streets on election day.

1. Shaffy Bello

For veteran Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello, the voting experience at her polling unit was completely hassle-free, safe for having to wait extra hours for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officers to arrive.

Shaffy rocked a green and white tracksuit to her polling unit to show patriotism.

2. Rita Dominic

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic equally had a smooth experience at the polling unit and even got the chance to film a selfie video.

The actress also made sure to appreciate her colleagues like Omoni Oboli and Chidi Mokeme who took charge when the INEC officials failed to show up early.

3. Omoni Oboli

The top Nollywood actress continues to receive accolades from fans and fellow Nigerians for her courageous display at her polling unit.

Apart from getting to the polling unit in the wee hours of the morning, Oboli, alongside some other colleagues, took it upon themselves to coordinate other electorates while awaiting INEC officials.

The actress also made sure to wait into the night as she monitored the manual uploading of the results at the polling unit.

4. Falz

Rapper's Falz day started on a good note, as indicated by an update shared with fans on his Instagram page.

Just like some other colleagues, his major concern was the lateness of INEC officials to the polling unit.

However, things took a turn when thugs attacked the rapper and snatched his phone during an IG live session where he was giving a progress report.

Falz returned to assure fans that his phone was eventually returned and normalcy restored at his polling unit.

5. Do2dtun

Media personality Do2dtun was live and direct at his polling unit, where he shared updates with fans on social media.

There was little to no trouble for the presenter, but he also had reservations about the lateness of INEC officials.

6. Chioma Akpotha

Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha started out her day at the polling unit with little to no trouble, but things quickly went south.

Fans and fellow Nigerians stayed glued to Akpotha's page as she shared videos showing the moment thugs attempted to disrupt activities at her polling unit.

Akpotha made sure to capture everything that happened on camera, not minding her safety amid the entire debacle.

She, however, returned to inform concerned netizens that security personnel took charge of the situation at her polling unit.

7. Mr Macaroni

Skitmaker Mr Macaroni was on top of the situation at his polling unit, where he made sure to monitor the activities of INEC officials.

Just like his colleague, Omoni Oboli, who monitored the vote counting process, Mr Macaroni was also fully on ground to participate in the counting alongside INEC officials.

Banky W loses to Labour Party candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer-turned-politician Banky W lost his bid to represent the Eti-Osa constituency in the House of Reps.

The music star lost the National Assembly seat to LP’s Thaddeus Attah, who racked up a total of 24,075 votes.

Attah took to social media in celebration of his victory, and Nigerians have since commiserated with Banky W.

Source: Legit.ng