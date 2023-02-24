Social media influencer Maureen Nwokobia has caught the attention of netizens after flaunting the birthday gift she got from her lover

Taking to her Snapchat page, the influencer who just clocked 24 flaunted stacks of dollar bills given to her for shopping

Social media users had mixed reactions with some people wondering what her boyfriend does for a living

Influencer Maureen Nwokobia recently clocked a new age and she took to social media to let the world know how her special person spoilt her.

Maureen shared a photo on her official Snapchat page showing three stacks of dollar bills she got as her birthday gift.

Influencer Maureen flaunts dollar bills from boo. Photo: @maureen.nw

Source: Instagram

According to Maureen, she was given a total of $30k by her boyfriend to go on a shopping spree.

“The best kind of birthday gift. Shopping till I drop. $30k just for me. Thank you baby," she wrote.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Social media users react

dahthickchumzy said:

"Pressure ti wa ."

fame1121 said:

"Please what do these boyfriends do o. Asking for a friend."

bobby_yung_m said:

"Omo … with Wetin Dey happen lately .. Ee fit be true oh.. some men Dey dispense excess cash to girls this days … and Ee fit still b lie ‍♂️."

jerrylorisondecker_ said:

"30k shop till you drop that means you no even sabi shop. I just buy only 6 shoes now na 150k $ may be you need my own shopping places to visit."

blackbutter57 said:

"I know say I go hot one day ."

daytoday_store_in_lagos said:

"Doubt Maureen at your risk,that B is rich tho."

private_afa_ said:

"Election ️ money don the move around and people don they use am dash woman ."

Maureen becomes homeowner at 23

Still in a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that social media influencer, Maureen, expressed her gratitude and appreciation to God after achieving one of her major goals in life.

The young lady took to her Instagram page with a post in which she shared the news of her new home while inspiring fellow ladies.

Many flooded the comment section of her post with congratulatory messages and words of prayers.

Source: Legit.ng