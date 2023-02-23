Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has shaded some unnamed ladies in a post shared via her Instastory channel

The actress happily bragged about being in a healthy relationship with a single and handsome individual

According to Nkechi, her detractors can’t stand the fact that she’s not with someone’s husband, and netizens had mixed reactions to her post

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday is trading words with some unnamed individuals, as a recent post on her Instastory channel suggested.

Without mincing her words, Nkechi bragged about her blessings from the Lord and how she is currently enjoying a healthy relationship with a single and handsome man.

Nkechi Blessing brags about boo, knocks unnamed 'haters'.

Source: Instagram

According to the controversial actress, her detractors cannot stand her happiness, especially since she’s not dating someone who has been previously or is currently married.

“They can’t stand the fact that I’m in a very healthy and beautiful relationship with a very single handsome man and not somebody’s husband," the actress wrote.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Social media users react to Nkechi's post

aje.entertainment001 said:

"Actress with Wahala, make una no use una Wahala k*ll us for social media ooo. Una no day rest."

iwaniewa said:

"Who get the sub again bayi?"

ollybabymo22 said:

"Nkechi don start."

everything_fadazzah said:

"I give you ur flower even with ur big yansh u no follow them snatched person husband..Nkechi You be Woman."

moshood_salam_ said:

"This one no go rest."

acupofpeacefulmind_ said:

"Nkechi should rest she has been ranting unnecessary since she got her page back fighting imaginary enemies if e sure for her make she call name naso so rant she go dey rant no be Wetin dey do Nigeria now he that make she face her underage boyfriend in peace."

Source: Legit.ng